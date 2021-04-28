The Whitesboro Bearcats have made some significant additions to their coaching staff that will help shape the future of the athletics program.
Rheanna Fagan was tabbed as the new cross country coach, Jennifer Sluter was named the head volleyball coach and Kellie Smith was selected as an assistant coach for volleyball, basketball and track.
Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan said it was imperative the program add some quality coaches to the staff and he is really excited about what they will bring to the table.
“I think our girls program is heading in the right direction in all areas with adding three high-quality coaches and high-quality people,” Fagan said. “To continue that upward climb is really exciting. They were the best fit for us and they all fit the bill of what we’re looking for, which is creating an environment that excels in the classroom and on the field. They’re passionate about changing kids’ lives through sports.”
Rheanna Fagan has a close relationship with Whitesboro and she said she is excited to get her hands on the cross country program.
“I am eager for the opportunity to work with these high school student athletes,” Rheanna Fegan said. “I will be taking over a strong cross country program, where both teams competed at State last year and I hope to continue this next year. It’s very exciting to extend my time with these middle school athletes. We have great groups of boys and girls athletes moving into the high school and I can’t wait to help them grow.”
Cody Fagan is pleased to have Rheanna Fagan’s expertise in the program.
“She’s been a middle school coach here the past two years and already has a great relationship with those kids,” Cody Fagan said. “She has a great background in cross country and multiple sports, which is our focus as an athletic program to compete in lots of things throughout the course of the year.”
Sluter is taking over the volleyball program. She is a graduate of Whitesboro and can’t wait to continue her coaching career at Whitesboro.
“I have been trying to get to Whitesboro for some time, but it just hadn't worked out until now,” Sluter said. “This position opened and I felt that it was the perfect opportunity and I jumped on it. I can't wait to get started. Whitesboro has an amazing group of coaches, teachers, and administrators that I can't wait to learn and grow from professionally and have fun with along the way.”
Fagan said Sluter’s coaching prowess was something Whitesboro is happy to add to its program.
“She’s got a background in volleyball and has done some great things with some area schools,” Fagan said. “She’s been a part of some great volleyball programs. When you’re trying to get to that level, it’s important to have someone that has done and seen it. She’s also got a great background in softball and she’ll help us build that overall program.”
Finally, Kellie Smith was added as an assistant for volleyball, basketball and track.
Smith recently graduated from East Central University, where she played volleyball for four years.
She said Whitesboro is an ideal place for her to begin her coaching career.
“I was ready to start my teaching career in a small-town atmosphere,” Smith said. “Since I came from a smaller school in Texas, Whitesboro felt like a natural fit. I am extremely excited to begin. My teaching is my passion and coaching is the icing on the cake. My heart's desire is to make a positive impact on the lives of my students and athletes.”
Fagan said having Smith’s recent volleyball experience will be invaluable to all the athletes.
“She’s going to be great behind the scenes with all those programs,” Fagan said. “She is fresh out of college playing volleyball, so she’s going to bring that youth and excitement. It will be exciting for the kids to have her there to model those things they need to see and for them to see what it takes to succeed at a high level.”
