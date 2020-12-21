Despite falling behind to Callisburg by double digits midway through the third quarter, the Whiteboro Bearcats clawed back and outscored the Wildcats in the final quarter.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t overcome the big deficit and succumbed to a 60-51 defeat in the opening game of district play Friday, Dec. 18, at Callisburg.
Whitesboro head coach Toby Sluter was happy with his team’s tenacity and thought there was plenty to build off of as the Bearcats continue through the first round of district.
“We tried to play really good defense, but we missed too many free throws,” Sluter said. “They moved the ball well. They’re really good and it’s hard to defend Landon [Condiff] all the time when he gets hot like that and make some good shots. [Major Ledbetter] played really good defense and he’s our defensive stopper. He’s relentless.”
Whitesboro’s Jackson Kupper led the Bearcats with 19 points, but he was held to just three points in the second half.
Kupper helped give the Bearcats the 16-14 lead after the first quarter on 10 points and Sluter credited him for keeping them close in the first half.
“I told him after the game that he was just a tad short on them the rest of the game, but he was tired from playing a lot of minutes,” Sluter said. “I told him that he needed to use his legs more because they were all straight, but they were a little short. That gave us a chance to stay in the game early with all the shots he was making.”
Torran Naglestad also scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Whitesboro trailed 32-24 at halftime after an explosion from Cundiff, who led all players with 31 points. Callisburg outscored the Bearcats 18-9 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game.
Despite coming close, Sluter said there were no moral victories from the defeat.
“We were down almost 20 I think,” Sluter said. “I’m proud of my guys for that, but you either win or you don’t win. It’s something we can build off. It was really the first game of the year where I had all my guys and that was our 11th game of the year.”
Whitesboro dropped to 4-7 on the season and 0-1 in district. Moving forward, the Bearcats will continue to lean on their defense that held Callisburg (11-0) to its third lowest offensive output this season.
“I thought we played really well,” Sluter said. “We gave up some stuff here and there, but when you’re sliding over trying to help, you give up that kind of stuff. They shot a lot of free throws in the first half, but not many in the second half. We usually a better team when we hold teams to 40 or 50 points, but we let them get to 60 and that was the difference in the game.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
