In their second matchup against Valley View on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Whitesboro Bearcats saw a different defensive look from the Eagles.
Instead of Valley View employing a man-to-man look, the Eagles went to their zone, which slowed the game down significantly from the first time the two teams faced off in late December.
This go-around, Whitesboro was content to let its defense do the heavy lifting as the Bearcats smothered Valley View for the 45-12 victory.
“We’re working on playing good defense because that is going to keep you in games,” Whitesboro head coach Toby Sluter said. “We were just trying to rotate, hedge and help. We played gap defense and try to take away the midline. We try to aggravate people. We pressured up a little bit early, but we fell back and tried not to get beat to the basket. I think we’re a better defensive team than an offensive team.”
Whitesboro, which is now 7-3 in district play, took the first meeting with Valley View 79-45. Sluter anticipated the Eagles would go to the zone defense and overall, he was fine with it being a more plodding game.
“We’re pretty familiar with playing some slow-paced game, but that’s fine with me as long as you get the W,” Sluter said. “It might not be sexy, fancy basketball, but that’s not what matters. It’s about ball movement.”
Whitesboro’s Jake Hermes led the Bearcats in scoring with 14 points while Torran Naglestad had 11 points and Mac Harper added nine points.
While the Bearcats came away with the 33-point win, Sluter said his team missed too many easy shots.
“Our shooting percentage isn’t too good right now,” Sluter said. “It’s not like they’re bad looks, but we’re just not being strong and finishing a whole lot around the rim. Anytime someone plays a zone against you, your theory is that you’ll get all the outside shots you want. When they pack it in like that, it’s hard to get some inside shots, but we missed way too many inside shots.”
The Eagles have yet to come up with a district win this season and Whitesboro is still in a battle for the second-place spot in District 10-3A.
Headed into the game, Sluter wanted his team to have a business-like mindset.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” Sluter said. “We have to get better ourselves to make sure we make a run in the second half and make a playoff run. The higher seed you get, the better off you’ll be. We’ve got four games left before the regular season is over.”
Ball movement and finishing around the rim were the two areas Sluter said his team needed to focus on improving after the game.
“We’re missing some passes that are open and we’re a little bit hesitant on making some passes when it gets reversed against a zone,” Sluter said. “We need to be stronger around the basket.”
The Bearcats will host Boyd on Friday, Jan. 29. The Yellowjackets are 2-7 in district play and Whitesboro downed them 50-36 on Jan. 5.
“They’re a pretty young team just like the one we just played,” Sluter said. “At this point, you have to take care of business and win those games. You have to really stay on the players about getting better every game, no matter who we’re playing.”
