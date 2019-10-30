At 2-2 in district play, the Whitesboro Bearcats are coming off a bye week with an opportunity to cement their spot in this year’s playoffs if they can defeat Ponder on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Bearcats are getting healthy at the right time of the season and head coach Cody Fagan said it’s great timing because Ponder is also fighting for its playoff life.
“We’ll be 99% healthy for the first time since week three, so that’s good,” Fagan said. “The kids responded well. If Ponder doesn’t win, this is their last game of the season because they have a bye week after. They’re going to be ready. It’s gonna be their senior night. They’re going to come out and throw everything they’ve got at us. We had a good refreshing week off trying to get their energy back so I think they’re excited and ready to roll.”
With their matchup against Ponder and next week against Boyd, Fagan said the Bearcats have to be in playoff mode right now.
“It’s November football and it’ll be a playoff atmosphere basically,” Fagan said. “The good thing for us is it’s still all 100% in our hands. We’re not relying on us winning and someone else having to lose. If we take care of business, then we can worry about week 11 and playoffs after that, but right now, we’ve got to take care of Ponder.”
The Bearcats have made some tweaks to their offense throughout the season, morphing from a spread formation to a spread-option running team.
Fagan said he feels his team has begun to really grasp the offensive scheme.
“Anytime you move schools, it’s important to figure out what your kids are good at,” Fagan said. “We’ve got several small, shifty little running backs that none of them are big enough to carry the ball 25-30 times a game so we can spread the wealth by running the option and our quarterback Cade Acker had done a really good job at reading it. He’s got a good head on his shoulders.”
Fagan expects the Lions to try to grind the clock down with their rushing attack, so Fagan said it would be important to limit turnovers and penalties in what he feels will be a very quickly played game.
The Bearcats have qualified for the playoffs the previous eight seasons and in his first year as Whitesboro head coach, Fagan said making the playoffs would be special for the entire program.
“This would be the ninth year in a row that this program makes the playoffs if we take care of business these last two weeks,” Fagan said. “A lot of that goes right back to these kids and coaches that have been here. That’s the expectation. They expect to win. They expect to be there. They expect to be playing really good football late in the year. Now it’s time for us to flip that switch and make sure we’re playing at a very high level.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
