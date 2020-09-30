It couldn’t have been better timing for the Whitesboro Bearcats to find their groove. After going 0-3 to start the season, the Bearcats were coming off a bye week rested and ready to attack district play.
It wasn’t a complete game from start to finish, but Whitesboro picked up a crucial 22-6 win over Ponder on Friday, Sept. 25 to improve to 1-3 on the season and most importantly 1-0 in district.
Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said he was happy to see his team enjoy its first win of the season.
“The kids responded well after those three tough losses to start the year and we came off the bye week fresh and healthy,” Fagan said. “It was exciting to see the kids come out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We played hard. We played phenomenal defense throughout the game and held a team that was averaging 40 points a game to just six points total. We finally got the offense clicking in the second half and I’m excited that the kids keep fighting to get better each and every week.”
The Bearcats trailed 6-3 at halftime, but they outscored the Lions 19-0 and the defense continued its lock-down play.
Fagan said he didn’t say too much at halftime and wanted his team to keep playing how it did in the first half.
“We came out in the second half and scored three times and I just told them to keep grinding and to keep doing what they were doing,” Fagan said. “We just needed to find a way to not stall out on our drives and we had a 40-yard touchdown from Jake Hermes to Jacob Smith and that put us up 10-6 on our first drive of the half. We got a stop and then got a 15-yard run from Hermes and got in the end zone. Being able to score twice back to back was all the motivation they needed.”
Whitesboro added a late touchdown to polish off the game and while the Bearcats were slow out of the gate offensively, Fagan said he was glad to see his team put together a 48-minute effort – something the Bearcats had struggled to do in their first three losses.
The 22 points they put up were also a season high.
“The defense played great from start to finish and the offense had a complete second half,” Fagan said. “We played a complete half for sure and the special teams were good, but our biggest push lately has been about our defense doing well but needing our offense to click. We had some ups and downs, but we had a lot of bright spots.”
The Bearcats have a difficult three-game stretch approaching, including Friday’s matchup with Boyd, which is undefeated at 4-0 on the season.
That’s why it was even more important Whitesboro got off to such a good start in district play.
“Our kids knew that we have to win four of these district games to get into the playoffs and you have to find them somewhere,” Fagan said. “It’s always good to find one in the first week of district. Our first goal is always to make the playoffs and we’ll find out a lot about our team the next three weeks when we play some really good football teams. I have no doubt that our guys can and will compete with those guys and we just have to see if we can continue to get better and try to come away 2-0.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
