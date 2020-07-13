Back to football, the Whitesboro Bearcats have officially started workouts Monday, July 13.
By design, Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan said it was always the plan to focus on spring sports during June before turning their attention to fall sports in July.
Once Fagan and the athletes got a chance to be back on the field again, it was like a breath of fresh air in more ways than one.
Senior wideout and outside linebacker Major Ledbetter had been spending time with his friends working on football, but finally being able to do it for real was much appreciated, he said.
“For the most part, most of all of our receivers have been up at the field doing 7-on-7 but still doing social distancing and stuff, but we’ve been getting in practice,” Ledbetter said. “I feel like it meant a lot to most of us. It was hot today. We hadn’t really done any conditioning or routes with all the quarterbacks together. Summer pride has kept us in shape so we can do this, but we’ll get there.”
The first day saw some rusty reps, but Ledbetter said as the days and weeks go by, he has faith that they will get up to speed.
The Bearcats will be a ground-heavy option offense next season, but Fagan said there will be more of a focus on the aerial attack.
Ledbetter will be a key cog in that attack as a wide receiver and he said he knows the opportunity that is in front of him.
“To get to run down the field and actually be a part of the offense, it will be a lot more fun this year,” Ledbetter said. “The offense will depend more on us as receivers, so there might be more pressure on us.”
Ledbetter is entering his final year on the football team and he said finishing out his four years is important to him.
With the fall football season still up in the air, Ledbetter said he isn’t worrying too much about what he can’t control.
“There is nothing we can do about it,” Ledbetter said. “If it happens, it happens. We’ll be excited.”
Fagan said he and the team has big plans for Ledbetter not only on offense, but defense also as a linebacker.
“Last year, an injury slowed him,” Fagan said. “He was looking really, really good before his injury. This year, he has bought into what we’re asking of him. He did wrestling and basketball at the same time and he really became a contributor on the basketball team. He knew his role as the defensive hustler and rebound guy. We’re counting on Major. He’s the heart and soul of the team as far as energy. The kids respond to the way he shows up. If he shows up flat, the rest of the guys are flat.”
Ledbetter and the Bearcats have been rallying around the acronym N.O.W. during the summer.
“Our preaching point from day one of summer pride is N.O.W., no opportunity wasted,” Fagan said. “That’s the theme for the year. We told them back when we got here the first day in June that today might be the only day we might be together. Let’s make the most of it. Let’s not look too far into the future or too far behind. Let’s live in the moment, be present and be where your feet are.
“The truth is, we say it and I don’t think kids ever truly believe it, but we’ve always told kids as coaches that there are all these different ways to miss out on an opportunity. None of us knew this new way. This got us all. This shut down this whole state, the nation and the world.”
Fagan said he thinks the team is beginning to understand that tomorrow isn’t promised and their work on the field the first day was a sign of that.
“We got a whole lot of open jobs and it’s exciting to see who those are important to,” Fagan said. “At the end of the day, it was just fun to be around the kids and be around football again. We just want to enjoy it while we can. You could tell that they were excited to get out there and throw the ball around and get to work on next season.”
The University Interscholastic League instituted new rules requiring coaches and athletes to wear masks when not actively working out and Fagan said they did a good job adhering to those guidelines.
“We talked to our kids and let them know that it is what it is and to not let wearing a mask divide us,” Fagan said. “At the end of the day, we all want to be together and we all want to play sports in August and come back to school. If this is the price we have to pay right now, let’s do it. I had no issues. They showed up, put their mask on and went to work.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
