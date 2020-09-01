The Whitesboro Bearcats knew they were playing a solid team in Bells to open the season and that they would have their hands full with the Panthers’ clock-controlling ground offense.
Whitesboro almost flipped the script on Bells as they had a 15-play drive that took up much of the first quarter. However, the Bearcats fumbled on the 2-yard line and had to settle for a field goal attempt that was missed.
Whitesboro couldn’t find its offensive traction as they fell 20-6 on Friday, Aug. 28, in its season opener.
Bearcats head coach Cody Fagan said it’s hard to win when the offense can’t finish off drives, but he was glad to see his team didn’t give up in the face of adversity.
“Anytime you lose, you’re not satisfied with anything, but I was proud of our kids’ effort all the way to the end even when it was pretty apparent we weren’t going to make a comeback,” Fagan said. “They still fought hard with less than two minutes left to drive down the field and get in the end zone, but we’ve got to find a way to finish drives and get better each week.”
Fagan said it was an eye-opening experience for a lot of his young players and each of the Bearcats’ non-district games will be with a focus on improving.
The Panthers’ defense was stingy and physical all night long, Fagan said. The Bearcats will be working this week to bolster their physicality as they prepare for Friday’s home tilt against Aubrey.
“They were good and they beat us fair and square, but we caused a lot of our own problems with our fumbles,” Fagan said. “Anytime you do that, it’s going to be a rough night for you. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the football. At the time of the turnover, it was a 7-0 game and those are big moments.”
Fagan said there is plenty of improvement to be made on offense, specifically for the offensive line, which has five new starters.
Quarterback Mac Harper and Jake Hermes split reps and Fagan said they played decently.
“We had one interception by Mac, but anytime you come out of the game with just six points, you’re not going to be satisfied with any part of the offense,” Fagan said.
Hermes found Harper for a 40-yard touchdown reception to close out the game, which Fagan said exemplified the team’s driven attitude.
Fagan said Bells’ offensive line was also more physical, posing problems for the Bearcats’ defense, but overall, he said it played OK.
“We knew Bells was going to try to eat up three or four yards at a time and at times we responded well to it and at times we didn’t, so we’ve got some work to do,” Fagan said. “We also missed a 30-yard field goal and we expect those to be made. It was a bad snap and we’ve got to clean that up. The bright side is anytime you play with a young team, the most growth you see comes between Week 1 and Week 2. They got punched in the mouth and they fought back.”
At the end of the day, Fagan said he was glad to have played such a good team in Bells and he thought his team will be better for it by the end of the season.
“Our kids and coaches understand that we scheduled hard for a reason and we want to be tested early,” Fagan said. “If we had scheduled someone we knew we could beat, then we wouldn’t have learned a lot of lessons about ourselves. We knew our pre-district schedule isn’t full of slouches and we have to rise to that level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.