Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert was thinking about senior night for nearly two months and Friday, Jan. 29, in the Lady Cats’ home tilt against Boyd.
He knew how important it was for his team to enjoy their final home game of the regular season and the Lady Cats made the most of the moment as they rolled to a 59-25 win.
After not making the playoffs the last couple season, the Lady Cats are bound for the postseason.
Senior Breann Beste said she thinks the team has the ability to make it far in the playoffs because of their chemistry and Friday’s performance and senior celebration was special to be a part of.
“it was definitely a night to remember,” Beste said. “I love how we came together as a team and put a bunch of points up on them. It was very exciting. I loved the energy and I loved how we came out in the second half and put the pressure on them.”
Senior Elly Harper had three points on the night and she said the season will be remember for how much of a family the team is and how much it has bonded.
“We’re selfless and I’m really excited to see where it takes us,” Harper said. “It’s been an amazing experience. Us seniors haven’t been to the playoffs, so us all working together and getting to where we need to be has been amazing. We have to continue to work together, be a family and work hard.”
Hiebert said both Beste and Harper have sacrificed a lot this season to make sure their teammates were successful.
“Those girls have relationships with just about every freshmen and they take care of all the girls and each other even though it can be demanding at times,” Hiebert said. “They lead by example. It means a lot. It’s my first group of seniors to have and I told them after the game that they are the identity of selflessness and that’s going to take them far in life. I’m really proud of them.”
Whitesboro led 8-3 after the first quarter, but the Lady Cats blew the game open in the second and third quarter.
The Lady Cats led 25-13 at halftime and had perhaps their best quarter of the season in the third frame. Whitesboro outscored Boyd 25-2 and slated the game away in the fourth quarter for the win.
Hiebert said the third quarter was one of the best stretches of play they had all season.
“It was a slow start and defensively, the first and third quarter was solid but in the second we were sloppy and they got a lot of transition that we don’t want to allow,” Hiebert said. “At halftime, I told them that we needed to come out and put up 20 in a quarter and we put up 25. They understood the mistakes they made in the first half and it’s about limiting mistakes from our opponents because from now on it’s a grind. The second half was what we’re capable of offensively and defensively.”
Whitesboro’s own transition game was lethal in the third quarter and several players got in on the action offensively.
Olivia Hildebrand led the team in scoring with 17 points. Allison Muntz had nine of her 12 points in the second half while Zalenka Brannan added eighat points.
“We got in the paint and Olivia got in the paint quite a bit,” Hiebert said. “It was a great effort all around and seven people scored. We got everyone involved.”
The Lady Cats crashed the offensive glass and were tenacious on both sides of the ball.
Hiebert said attitude was because of Thursday’s practice that was led by Beste and Harper. Each player picked their own team and that led to some chippy practice.
“We had one of the scrappiest practices we’ve had all year,” Hiebert said. “The seniors planned it and I really think that translated to the game. They had a scrimmage. They had a shooting battle and a free-throw battle. That really contributed.”
Whitesboro is 15-8 on the season and 11-2 in district play.
The Lady Cats will play Ponder in the final district tilt and Whitesboro came very close to knocking off the Lady Lions earlier this month as they fell 56-52.
Hiebert said wants his team to build on the confidence it built from their big win over Boyd.
“We want to continue giving great effort,” Hiebert said. “I believe they are the number two team in the region and I told them that if you can play with that team or beat that team that destiny is in your hands and you’re capable of anything.”
