The Whitesboro Lady Cats didn’t play their first playoff game in three years in a bakery, but they certainly came away with bread.
Whitesboro brushed past a slow start and blew the doors off the Class 3A bi-district tilt against Keene for a 52-21 victory Thursday, Feb. 11, in Sanger.
Assistant coach Bailey Nelson implored the team with the rally cry “let’s get this bread” throughout the season so after the Lady Cats raised their gold basketball trophy above their collective heads, head coach Nick Hiebert broke out a loaf of bread and each player grabbed a slice to celebrate.
“It was kind of the daily grind and the girls picked up on it and it became a running joke,” Hiebert said. “This is the moment for us to get the bread and we got it. We surprised them with it and I think they’re going to remember that forever.”
Hiebert said the playoff win was a culmination of the entire season of hopes and expectations.
“It was payoff and it was everything we’ve been talking about and preaching,” Hiebert said. “I remember sitting down in August and September thinking that this was a possibility and for us to even achieve it, you get lost in a blink of an eye. We accomplished something we hadn’t done in a few years and we set out to do something. We’ve gotten it so far.”
As the final second ticked off the clock and the team celebrated, Hiebert said the moment was one to remember.
“I tried to explain to them that after these games that there is a team crying in the locker room and there is a team that’s on cloud nine and I love being the team that’s on cloud nine,” Hiebert said. “It means a lot.”
While it was just the first playoff win, Hiebert said it was important for his team to enjoy some playoff success so it can move forward with more confidence.
“I think it’s what these kids needed and especially our younger kids is experience,” Hiebert said. “They’re going to have a taste now and they know what it is. I’ve been trying to conjure up what this moment might be like. I’m happy they get to experience that because it will set the tone for the future.”
Whitesboro trailed Keene 8-7 after the first quarter, but once the Lady Cats figured out their defense, the offense started to flow and they outscored Keene 45-13.
Down 11-7, Whitesboro used a 12-0 run to take a 19-11 lead and led 21-13 at halftime.
“We were running a defense that we had never run before,” Hiebert said. “We wanted to throw a wrench at them and we had to adjust to what we were getting. We started to capitalize a little bit. We were able to come back from being down after the first quarter. So for us to come back and outscore them the rest of the game was exactly what we asked for.”
Once the Lady Cats revved up their offense after a tentative start, buckets got easier as their defense led to easy transition points.
“We were just seeing what was open and when you see a team on film, you don’t know big they are until you see them in person,” Hiebert said. “You never really know what’s open for you. These kids aren’t at the point to where they can see it immediately and execute. We have to kind of guide them through that and navigate what’s open.”
Libby Langford led the Lady Cats’ offense with 16 points while Allison Muntz had 14 points and Olivia Hildebrand added 13 points.
The Lady Cats struggled to rebound initially but Hildebrand got them going and helped lead the transition with outlet passes. Then she got her outside shooting game going in the second half to help Whitesboro pull away.
“She held her composure and for a freshmen, she’s a special kid and a special player,” Hiebert said. “She’s taking shots that we’re confident in. I think she needs to take that game rep speed and translate it to practice and she’ll have immense success with that.”
Whitesboro will face the winner of Gunter and Lone Oak in the area round and Hiebert said he has seen them on film and that they both play in really tough districts.
“I don’t think Lone Oak is a four seed in other districts and Gunter earned their way to an undefeated district title and is good,” Hiebert said. “We’re just going to have to get healthy and adjust to what they do. We need to start better and rebound better. We’ll continue to work on that.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
