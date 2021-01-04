The game was in the balance throughout the fourth quarter. Whitesboro’s unbeaten district record was in severe jeopardy, but when it boiled down to crunch time, the Lady Cats had enough answers to spell Valley View’s comeback attempt as they held on for the 41-40 win Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The victory extends the Lady Cats’ district start to 5-0 and 9-6 overall.
Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert wasn’t overly pleased with how close the game needed to be, but he was elated his team escaped with the win.
“Anytime you have a road team in district, anybody is waiting on any night for you,” Hiebert said. “It’s always a relief to respond in those situations that results in a win rather than coming up short despite the slight mishap in the end. There is experience and growth that has to happen and the girls will learn a lot from this.”
Valley View’s Jade Studamire was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than three seconds to go in the game with her team down three points, but she missed the first free throw and the Lady Eagles came up a point short.
Hiebert said the late-game situations are still being ironed out and he expects his team to be better because of Tuesday’s game.
“We’ve played down and battle back, but this was an on-the-line game at the very end and that’s the first one we’ve played this season,” Hiebert said. “It’s scary, but we definitely can learn from it. I don’t think we had a single quarter where we had momentum. Every time we were able to do anything, we got stagnant. We struggle against zones and we couldn’t ever pull them into man defense. It was stressful for me and we’re trying to master the few things we can do.”
The game was tied at 22-22 at halftime and it was Valley View that took a 34-30 lead to the final frame, but the Lady Cats’ defense clamped down when it had to, outscoring the Lady Eagles 11-6 in the fourth.
“We didn’t give up and when you’re coming back from a five-day break, you just have this lull in energy,” Hiebert said. “Anytime you’re able to not give up in that emotional situation is nice to have. We’ve got to improve our execution in zone and we’ve just got to keep doing what we need to do and master it.”
Whitesboro’s Allison Muntz and Libby Langford both led the Lady Cats in scoring with 12 points each while Hermayonie Dominguez tacked on eight points and A’niyah Shaw added five, including the critical go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.
“We had some girls step up and we had some huge takes to the rack,” Hiebert said. “We had some big-time free throws that were sunk and some big-time 3-pointers that were hit finally. I’m really proud of how they were able to stick with it and not give up.”
The Lady Cats also took down Anna 43-33 on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in a non-district tilt and will resume play Tuesday, Jan. 5, with a district road showdown against Boyd.
