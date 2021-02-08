It’s been three seasons since the Whitesboro Lady Cats qualified for the playoffs and they’ll end that streak when they take on Keene in the Class 3A bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in Sanger.
Nobody on the team has played in the playoffs before, but head coach Nick Hiebert said his team will be ready.
“I think it will be a battle and a battle of kind of the mental aspects of both teams,” Hiebert said. “I think the season is wearing on both teams and we’re trying to find our focus. The girls are excited and I know Keene will put up a fight. We’re going to see what we can do in the next three practices to put up that battle.”
Hiebert is anticipating a zone defense from Keene and while the second-seeded Lady Cats have struggled at times this season with the zone, Hiebert has confidence his team will give its best effort.
“They’re not really a pressure-based team, but they can throw that in at the end of the quarter,” Hiebert said. “Offensively, they’ve got a very skilled post player so we’ve got to plan for her. You can’t get too confident ever, but our system versus their system will make for a really good game. Zones give us trouble sometimes, so we have to handle what they give us. The kids are excited, but also nervous.”
All parts of their game will be worked on the next few days of practice, Hiebert said.
“There will be lots of shooing and lots of reps along with our defensive game plan and our offensive approach,” Hiebert said. “We’re preparing for anything that can be thrown at you because they could throw anything at you. We’re preparing for our first neutral site of the year which isn’t normal. I think it benefits us more this year because we’ve played more road games than home this year. We’re hoping for a good turnout.”
While the young squad doesn’t have any playoff experience, Hiebert said his team understands the gravity of the moment in front of it.
“I don’t think there is any pressure like the pressure of your season being ended,” Hiebert said. “For the first time, we’re sitting around with that kind of looming over us. At some point it will end and for us, we have to take it personally that a team is trying to end your season and you have to make it personal for them so they understand the severity of the results.”
When talking with his team Saturday, Hiebert said the Lady Cats spoke about their goals. They want to take care of the minute aspects of the game and also take it one game at a time.
Whitesboro came close to knocking off district champ Ponder in early January, but the second time around Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Lady Lions had the Lady Cats’ number as they handed Whitesboro the 69-34 defeat.
“From the Ponder game, that was a game of turnovers,” Hiebert said. “The faster pace we can practice situations, the better it will turn out for us. It was just a different type of game all together. We missed one of our guards. Without A’niyah Shaw, our sub rotation gets thrown off and we played too many minutes for some of our girls. We played close. It was 16-12 at the beginning of the second, but we just got too fatigued.”
Hiebert said Ponder’s defense forced at least 46 turnovers and had 37 steals and that contributed to deficits in other areas of the Lady Cats’ performance.
“It was Ponder’s senior night and we practiced against our JV boys trying to prepare ourselves for the situation,” Hiebert said. “We shot six free throws the whole game and you’re not going to get free throws when you turn the ball over so much. It was a playoff-like called game and we needed to see that.”
Whitesboro then played a warm-up game against Van Alstyne on Friday, Feb. 5, and while the Lady Cats’ fell 42-32, Hiebert said they held their own against a strong team.
“We didn’t hit a 3 for the first time in I don’t know how many games and we didn’t rebound well, but honestly, given how poorly we played against a third-place team, it wasn’t that bad,” Hiebert said. “To go to battle with one of those playoff qualifiers, it’s an accomplishment that we’re competing with those teams. Our girls did a really good job rebounding from the Tuesday game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.