The Whitesboro Lady Cats found themselves in a dog fight after the first half of their home showdown against Era on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Whitesboro led 19-18 at halftime, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Hornets 20-9 to seize control of the game.
That’s all the Lady Cats needed as they held on for a 50-37 victory to move to 3-6 on the season.
After the game, Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert went into the locker room and let out a roaring, “let’s go.”
The rest of the team echoed back with yells of their own and Hiebert said it’s always great to get a win, especially for a building program.
“I told them how many points they had at the half and how many points we had at the end of the game,” Hiebert said. “I told them I fully expect offense like I know we’re capable of. I think we’re capable of putting up 50-70 points every night. I know we have explosive kids and size and kids that are learning. I wanted them to know they did a good job responding after halftime. Every win for this group is special.”
The third quarter was filled with plenty of pass from Whitesboro that led to some easy layups. Hiebert said it was good to see his team play unselfishly.
“We had several assisted baskets, which we’ve struggled to get and this is the second game we’ve had over 10 assists,” Hiebert said. “We talked at halftime about how we weren’t getting the looks we needed to offensively and we were forcing some bad shots. We went on a pretty solid run and when we went up eight points it really felt like the pressure was off.”
The Lady Cats were led by Libby Langford’s 13 points while Jacy Hahn and Skyler Brannan each tacked on nine points apiece.
The Lady Hornets pressed the Whitesboro in the second half, but Hiebert said his team did a good job handling it.
“The number one thing coming into the season for us was how we are going to eliminate press mistakes,” Hiebert said. “How do we get looks where we can reverse the ball and find gaps. We don’t want to turn the ball over and for us, it’s mainly just fundamentals. We’ve worked a lot on it and they’ve done a really good job absorbing all they’ve been taught.”
Defensively, the Lady Cats were consistent all night long and it was their goal to hold the Lady Hornets under 40 points. Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive game Whitesboro has held its opponent under 40 points.
“We knew coming in that [Kiara Franklin] was super talented and they are super well coached and coming off several successful season,” Hiebert said. “The story for us has been defense and force other teams to be uncomfortable. Offensively, our plan was to try to find a way to work together and try to look at our matchups.”
As the Lady Cats gear up for district play Friday, Dec. 11, against S&S Consolidated, Hiebert wants them to continue to handle the pressure as well as they did against Era.
“We’re going to keep sharpening our defense and S&S throws a lot of defensive looks at you,” Hiebert said. “They do a really good job switching it up, so we really have to identify what look they’re giving us and adjust. Every single district game we’ll have to earn and battle and prepare until these girls can learn from their experience. We’ll take it one game and two practices at a time.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
