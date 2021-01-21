Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert was not pleased with how his team played in its first matchup against Callisburg, but in the second meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Lady Cats had a better performance.
Whitesboro flexed its defensive muscles after a slow start and shut out Callisburg in the second quarter to take a 13-point halftime lead that they extended even more to the tune of a 42-18 victory.
The Lady Cats took down Callisburg 34-16 on Dec. 18, but they led by just six points at halftime before opening up the game in the second half.
Hiebert said the second showdown was a much better outing for his team.
“It was sloppy at times, but it was better than last time,” Hiebert said. “We held them to eight points in the last three quarters, which was big for us. I thought we shot the ball well. We had seven 3s, which is the most we’ve had in a while. We had great ball movement against the zone and we’re learning to play against defense that doesn’t give us what we want at all times.”
Callisburg applied more pressure Tuesday than it did the first go-around, but Hiebert said his team did a good job passing and for the most part eliminating turnovers, despite the inconsistent start to the game.
“We’re not well practiced against spreading out against the zone, but we ground it out,” Hiebert said. “After being up 14-10 and closing out 28-8, I’m comfortable with the last three quarters. The first quarter was pretty bad, but outside of that, we did what we needed to do.”
As for how the Lady Cats turned their game around after the first frame, Hiebert said it started with defense, but finished with offense.
Olivia Hildebrand led the team with four 3s and 14 points while Libby Langford added 12 points and Allison Muntz tacking on eight points.
“We were jumping and being undisciplined,” Hiebert said. “We were letting people back cut us and we closed out slow, but we did a better job rebounding in the second half. I felt like we shot 30 or 40% from 3-point range, so that’s a great night for us.”
Callisburg made a quick run late in the third quarter that briefly stressed the Lady Cats out, but they responded and held Callisburg to just four points in the final frame.
“In that third quarter towards the end, we were in transition, but we held the ball too long,” Hiebert said. “It’s a credit to Callisburg because they pick you up in the middle of the floor. We got really great steals though.”
Hiebert said the team’s transition defense needs polishing as the Lady Cats prepare for a big district game against Paradise on Friday, Jan. 22.
Still, Whitesboro is now 13-7 on the season and 9-1 in district play. The Lady Cats have four more district games before the playoffs with eyes on a district championship that could be decided in the final game against Ponder on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“These kids have never had to focus in January before,” Hiebert said. “They’re used to looking forward to softball practice, so the postseason has never been in front of them. As a program, that’s something we have to adjust to. It’s easy to get in a lull and get fatigued. We just have to mentally refocus and reenergize so we’re ready when the postseason does get here.”
