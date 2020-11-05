The Whitesboro Bearcats’ football season can be boiled down a series of what-ifs. On Friday, Oct. 30, the Bearcats fell 20-12 to Paradise and had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win.
If Boyd had defeated Pilot Point, the Bearcats would have still made the playoffs despite their loss to Paradise.
As a result, the Bearcats need help to make the playoffs in the final week of the regular season.
Whitesboro needs to beat Peaster on Friday, Nov. 6, and the Bearcats need Ponder to defeat Paradise to clinch a playoff spot.
“Last week it was 100% in our hands, but now we have to leave it up to other people,” head coach Cody Fagan said. “It’s not totally out of the realm of possibility, but it’s no longer in our hands and we didn’t take care of business. It’s obviously frustrating. Paradise took it to us early and we didn’t respond soon enough. We didn’t play well early.”
Whitesboro (3-6, 3-3 district) fell behind 20-0 to Paradise, but came alive in the fourth quarter with 12 points. Fagan said he was proud of his team’s resolve.
“We’ve got to flush that from our memory and beat a good Ponder team,” Fagan said. “We’ve got a lot to improve and one of the main things I have written down is we have to start fast. We’ve got to explore all options to find a way to get the kids rolling and not wait two or three quarters.”
With so much on the line Friday, Fagan said he thinks his team will answer the bell. He admitted they were down early in the week, but he said disappointment is a part of commitment.
“I think we’ve really responded well this week to make sure that if this is the seniors’ last game that we send them out on a good note,” Fagan said. “We talk every day about fighting until the end and I think they’ll do everything we can to go out on the high note or hopefully make the playoffs.”
Peaster is 3-6 on the season, but Fagan said their record is deceiving as the Greyhounds have a talented running back that can hurt the Bearcats’ defense in many ways.
“He’s a good football player and we’ll have to tackle low and get after him from the word go,” Fagan said. “They’ve got a good scheme and their quarterback can move around and cause you some problems if he pulls the ball out. They started off 3-0, but have struggled in a tough district. They are a pretty good team offensively. That running back has posed problems for a lot of people.”
The Greyhounds haven’t won a game in district play and they are a new program. Fagan said the Bearcats need to find a way to get a win by any means.
Defensively, Peaster has a similar scheme to Whitesboro as the Greyhounds roll out a 3-4 defensive look.
Fagan said that should be a small advantage for the Bearcats.
If Whitesboro can clinch a playoff spot, Fagan said nothing would be more fun.
“We’ve got to focus on what we can control and you let your mind drift every once in a while to think about what it might be if you do luck out and make it, but the biggest thing for us would be to be happy for the seniors to get one more week to go out and compete in a playoff game,’ Fagan said. “That would be big for the program and once you get in, you never know.”
