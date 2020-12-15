The Whitesboro Lady Cats wrapped up their first phase on non-district play Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a win over Era.
As they transitioned to their district slate Friday, Dec. 11, the Lady Cats had some pre-game jitters before their showdown against S&S Consolidated.
But they shook off the cobwebs by halftime and scored 15 points in the third quarter to secure a 39-25 victory.
“Our girls were really nervous for their first district game,” Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert said. “I noticed in warmups and I pulled them aside and told them to relax and focus on their preparation. We adjusted after a slow first half and that’s the second straight game where we scored more in the third quarter than in the first half. The girls were very excited and I think it will boost their confidence a little bit.”
Hiebert remembers the third quarter vividly and lauded several players for their key plays to help extend the Lady Cats’ lead.
“We had a very big And-1 play by A’niyah Shaw and I instructed her to adjust to the defense and read what the defense was doing to her,” Hiebert said. “Then, her next big play was she was able to drive and hit a kickout pass for a 3-pointer to Olivia Hildebrand and that was a pretty big six-point swing right out of the gate. Then we had three assisted passes from Allison Muntz to posts and that’s’ how we were able to score.”
Once the Lady Cats found their groove offensively, Hiebert said they were able to settle in defensively. Along with clutch free throws in the fourth quarter, Whitesboro was able to pull away.
“Once we got about a 10-point lead, they stared understanding that we could play to our identity and get stops,” Hiebert said. “We were in the bonus in the fourth quarter and we were able to knock down 8-out-of-12 free throws in the first quarter. We’re still a young team learning how to deal with leads and responses to different things. I feel like they really grew up to build a lead and hold onto it.”
S&S’s 25 points marked the fifth straight game the Lady Cats’ held their opponents to less than 40 points. In the fourth quarter, Hiebert heard his teams chanting to hold S&S to under 30 points. He said their buy-in to the defensive mindset will be key moving forward.
“The girls went nuts holding them to under 30 points and I heard on the bench in the fourth quarter them saying “under 30, under 30, under 30,” Hiebert said. “It’s really great to hear that and we’re really heavy on film to build our girls’ basketball IQ. We did a good job taking away what the other team is comfortable with. We held their best player to eight points. That was a win individually and we did a good job pushing her out of her comfort zone.”
Whitesboro is 4-6 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Hiebert said the start was huge for a multitude of reasons.
“I really think S&S is one of the teams in our district that will make some waves,” Hiebert said. “We’re in a tough district, so every win you get is going to be great, especially against S&S which is only six miles away. I think we’ll be a little bit less nervous going into it.”
Whitesboro has three more district games before the holiday break and Hiebert said he hopes they will be ready after the break is over.
“Our girls are kind of getting used to the schedule and we dedicate two practices per game and we split it up into offense one day and defense the other,” Hiebert said. “We’ll watch a little bit of film and the next day we’ll get more specific with what other teams are doing. It’s really busy right now at school, so it’s really important they get this experience before the break so they can know what to expect once we get back in school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.