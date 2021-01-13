The Whitesboro Lady Cats came so close to knocking off Ponder to claim the top spot in District 10-3A on Friday, Jan. 8, when they fell 56-52.
But Whitesboro bounced back with a 38-20 victory over S&S Consolidated.
Head coach Nick Hiebert wanted the Lady Cats to quickly put the loss to Ponder behind them and he said he was proud of how they battled, especially against a rival squad that is just five miles down the road.
“After coming off Friday’s game, we kind of told the girls that they have 12 hours to think about it and after that we have to flush it and move on,” Hiebert said. “A lot of the girls are friends with the girls from S&S. Those types of games frustrate me. I think these girls struggle playing against someone they know and this was a game we had to take care of because we have solidified anything yet.”
The game didn’t begin very well for the Lady Cats, but once they found their bearings, they were in control the rest of the game.
“We started off down 7-0 and then we went on a big run,” Hiebert said. “They got those seven points off us being lost and they threw a new look at us. Our team isn’t at the point where the girls can’t adjust on the fly, so it took us time. We broke their press and we started getting more transition buckets. We had a couple big 3s off some ball movement. We went up 16-7 on a 16-0 run and S&S got frustrated. We were able to pick their press apart as we started moving the ball.”
Whitesboro took down S&S in the first district game of the season 39-25 and Hiebert said it can be difficult to play a team two times in a season.
“In my experience, it’s normally a completely different game,” Hiebert said of the second matchup. “Sometimes it’s a win and sometimes it’s a loss. They’ve adjusted to you and there is an element of surprise. It’s just a nerve-racking as the first round. The first round you’re nervous because you haven’t played them and then the second round you’re nervous because you know they’ll adjust to what you do.”
The Lady Cats were outscored 9-5 in the first quarter, but bounced back with an 11-1 second quarter to claim a 16-10 halftime lead.
Whitesboro kept the offensive momentum going by outscoring S&S 13-3 in the third quarter to extend the lead.
Balanced scoring was in the Lady Cats’ favor as seven players found the scoresheet. Libby Langford led the team in scoring with 10 points while Olivia Hildebrand added eight points along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.”
“Our offense was kind of stagnant in the first half and I’ll credit S&S for that, but it was better in the second half,” Hiebert said. “The game was slow in the first half and that kind of favors our style a little bit. We got a lot of looks from baseline plays and Ollie Hildebrand had a ton of assists from those plays. She does a really good job lifting up her teammates.”
Defensively, after the first quarter, the Lady Cats held S&S to just 11 points.
“Our defense was great,” Hiebert said. “We had some hiccups in the first half and we rotated well and our closeouts were pretty good. Our rebounds were pretty good. S&S got some offensive rebounds, but other than that we did pretty well. We kind of just keyed in on tendencies. We just tried to contain their cutters and defend their bubble screens that they run. We just tried to make sure we got a hand up on their shots.”
While their half-court offense needs work, the Lady Cats are going to continue to hone their defensive identity.
“We try to shift our focus to what needs the most work and we have made our main focus to our defense,” Hiebert said. “You try to sell it to the kids at the beginning of the season. It’s hard to throw a bunch of offense at them and expect them to do well. A lot of times defense is one of those things that if you can get the right belief from the kids and they’re sold on it, you can create a lot of havoc. Even if we have a poor shooting night, we’re still in games to win them.”
Whitesboro will travel to Pilot Point for a matchup at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Lady Cats took down Pilot Point 40-29 in the first matchup.
“They have a 2-2-1 press and they use man defense,” Hiebert said. “We’re not worried about the press too much even though we don’t see it too much. We just have to adjust and against the man defense, we just have to make sure we’re ready before we get the ball with what we’re going to do. We can’t catch it and then think. We were in foul trouble the first game. They struggled early on, but I think the girls will be ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.