Whitesboro senior Cade Acker had plans on competing in the golf season after the Bearcats’ deep basketball run, but after a long football and basketball season, Acker has made peace with the situation.
“I don’t think we’re going to get to golf again and I was disappointed,” Acker said. “I looked forward to golf. After our long playoff run in basketball, that basically capped off our year for us. That was a great feeling. Golf was an extra treat, but basketball was for sure my favorite sport. I’m OK with it ending that way.”
As disappointed as Acker was that his golf season was cut short, he feels for his friends in other sports.
“That’s a fun sport I get to play, but I’m really sad for the kids in softball and baseball,” Acker said. “They take those sports seriously and they’re not getting to play it. It’s really tough. Our baseball team was going to be really solid this year. A lot of my friends through football and basketball are on the baseball team. It’s sad. I think everyone, for the first time, students want to get back to school, especially the seniors.”
While he debated playing sports in college, Acker was accepted to Texas Tech University in October and is thinking about marketing as a major.
“I’ve thought about it [playing sports] and the only sport I want to do is basketball, but it’s hard to make a basketball team,” Acker said. “I’m pretty content just going to school with my friends. My dad went to Texas Tech. Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve wanted to go to Texas Tech. I wanted to focus on school. I’ve been playing sports for a while and I was OK with it being over, especially after our long basketball run.
“I feel like I’ve done enough to call it a career. I didn’t feel like I had to keep playing and I’m content to learn how to live life.”
The Bearcats’ basketball team fell to Dallas Madison in the regional final game and Acker said it was a tough loss.
However, it also reaffirmed how good his team was this year.
“As a team, from the beginning of the year, one of our biggest goals was to make the regional tournament and once we got there, we figured out we could play with all those teams,” Acker said. “It was really eye-opening. It was hard to lose that game and going into it, we heard all the good things about Dallas Madison. There’s nothing to hang our heads on about that. Playing them closer than any other team in 3A this year, that’s something to say about our team.”
Overall, Acker said he was proud of the season despite it being a bit of a roller coaster.
“We got out of football after losing in the second round and we are a pretty senior-heavy team,” Acker said. “We knew we wanted to make a deep run, but quite frankly, we weren’t sure we were going to make it that far. When we went undefeated in district and had a 16-game winning streak, that’s extremely impressive. We lost to Van Alstyne earlier in the year and we beat them in the third round. It showed our improvement and it was a fun ride.”
Whitesboro’s football team had a nice run to the playoffs and upset Eastland for a bi-district championship before falling to Bushland in the area round.
“Our football season was a great year,” Acker said. “We lost a very successful and good senior class. Our seniors wanted to prove ourselves. We wanted to prove we could play too. A lot of people doubted us and the first couple games, we didn’t know what our team was going to be. That win over Eastland made our season. With that and the Boyd win, it made our season. We played two top teams in a row in Bushland, that’s a tough, great team.
“We played strong all year and a lot of people could have quit, but we pushed through it and we made everything look good for Whitesboro.”
Acker said it is a bittersweet end to his high school career and he will most remember his times with his senior teammates.
“I think it was a fun ride,” Acker said. “A lot of us have been playing together since first grade. A lot of our varsity basketball team started playing together since fourth grade. We’ve all been successful and had a lot of fun doing it. We’re all brothers and love each other. Our senior year made everything memorable. It showed that we’re a hardworking group of kids and I think that will help us be successful later in life.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
