Whitesboro’s Morales signs with UT for powerlifting

If there is any consolation for not being able to compete at the state powerlifting meet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Markos Morales is happy to know that he will continue to powerlift in college as he recently signed his national letter of intent for the University of Texas.
Morales said it was a special moment to secure his future among his family and friends.
“Being the first one in my family to compete in anything at the collegiate level is kind of unbelievable,” Morales said. “I haven’t been able to take it all in yet. There is a lot of work ahead of me and that’s how I’ve been my whole life is working hard to accomplish that. I worked hard to get good grades to get into UT and it’s a big deal to me.”
Morales’s older brother Thomas helped introduce Markos to the sport and he credits Thomas for inspiring him in many ways.
“My oldest brother started powerlifting when he was in high school and my other brother did really well in it too,” Morales said. “The coaches he was with go to our church and I figured if they did it, I figured I would do it and I already had a close relationship with the coaches as well. My brother Thomas really helped get me into it.”
Thomas competed at state in 2013 and 2014. It was there that Markos got his first taste of the sport.
“It was really confusing at first but after going through the entire process and asking questions and getting to be there to watch, it’s really exciting,” Morales said. “It’s a lot more competitive than I thought at first. I thought it was just a bunch of big guys lifting weights. It’s a lot more competitive not only against other guys, but mainly with yourself.”
Markos made state this year after winning the regional meet in the 220-pound weight class, but success hasn’t always come easily for him.
“I had a pretty rough time because the past few years I dealt with knee injuries and I was like OK, I’m not going to hold anything back this year,” Morales said. “I’m going to PR [personal record] every meet and after I won regionals, I thought I’ve finally made it. I’ve got my shot at state and now that it got canceled, I was pretty sad about it.
“I had finally worked my butt off and for it to get canceled, it’s tough, but I’m OK with it now. It’s out of my control, but I’m just happy to get to compete at the next level because I know there are a lot of kids that aren’t going to get to lift again.”
Morales’s best event out of the three is the deadlift, where he set the school record over his brother Thomas, who also spotted him at the regional meet. Morales said that was a special moment for the pair of brothers.
“That was my older brother Thomas’s record and I was only 40 pounds off of breaking his record in the squat,” Morales said. “He’s lucky that he still has his name in the record book. It was pretty awesome and he was there with me. I told him that I was shooting for his record and he told me good and that he put them up there so someone could break them and that it makes sense that I could break them. He said I deserved it.”
Morales has been staying busy while school has been out preparing for his time at Texas.
“I’ve always been used to training year round for high school sports, but now that it’s just for powerlifting, it’s something I’ll have to get used to,” Morales said. “I’ve been just trying to get better in every aspect that I can. I’ve been conditioning and building strength every day.”
To stay in shape, Morales has been working out at a local CrossFit, which he says is very challenging.
“I didn’t really have anything else to do besides that and I might as well do something,” Morales said. “You have to go all in and I’ve kind of fallen in love with it. It’s just as competitive as powerlifting and just as hard. There is a 50-year-old woman that kicks my butt in workouts sometimes. I still try to beat everyone else in workouts.”
Morales said he can’t wait to get started on powerlifting-specific workouts.
“UT told us that now that gyms are open that they would send us workouts,” Morales said. “I know from my past experience in high school, it’s higher weights with lower sets to pack on muscle. Our bodies are different when we go to college and they told us about the nutritionists to help us and I’m hoping to get a lot bigger than I am right now. My family has joked about it me playing football and if that happens, I would be ready for the challenge.”
As a defensive end and offensive lineman for the Bearcats, Morales said he would consider trying to walk on at Texas.
But now that he has signed his letter of intent and enjoyed a few minutes of time in the spotlight, he is embracing the current situation as much as he can.
“Honestly, with everything going on, having my family, friends and coaches was great,” Morales said. “I’m really appreciative of it. We’ve had a crappy end of the year and I’m just thankful that everyone was able to come out and celebrate with me. I’ll never forget the day I got to be on TV and I’ve been joking with my family that I’m a celebrity now when I go out.”
