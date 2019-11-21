In their first playoff game in the bi-district round, the Whitesboro Bearcats weren’t favored to beat Eastland by a bevy of prognosticators.
Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan and his team knew this was the case and still didn’t care.
The Bearcats defeated Eastland 30-21 to advance to the Class 3A area round, where they will face an undefeated Bushland squad.
Headed into their game against Eastland, Fagan was pumped his players up by reminded them that not many people outside of the program believed it them.
“We talked all week about being the underdog and yeah, that that’s something these kids have been known for in this town,” Fagan said. “I mean, three years before I got here, they were 2-8 going into the first round of the playoffs against a 10-0 Sunnyvale team and came out and beat them and then went three rounds deep so they’ve had a history of peaking at the right time and playing hard late in the year.”
The Bearcats are again the underdogs this Friday against Bushland, but Fagan said this team has already shown it can fight through adversity and emerge victorious.
“The week before we were supposed to get beat by Boyd in the district finale,” Fagan said. “And we came out beat them. We did it again last week. We’re gonna play team this week that’s No. 4 in the state. Depending on how you look at, we’ve been picked to lose by 14 to as much as 21, so it’s gonna be the same theme all week of us doing a little extra and a little more and outworking them. We just need to show up and worry about us and see if we can knock somebody else off and keep it going into Thanksgiving.”
Fagan said the Bearcats’ leaned on their defense in their win over Eastland and used two clutch forced turnovers to turn the tides.
Jacob Smith had a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown and Sutton Fuhrmann delivered the kill shot in the second half with a pick-6 of his own.
“Against Boyd, Cade Acker had one and then we had two against Eastland,” Fagan said. “The defense has been playing well at the same time. We’ve changed up a few things and finally got people in the positions we want them. They’re not thinking, they’re reacting and playing hard. Our defensive line was unblockable and one of those guys got their hands up to allow Smith to pick it off. It was fun to watch the kids compete in a game they weren’t supposed to be able to.”
The Bearcats will face off with the Falcons on Friday, Nov. 22, in Iowa Park and Fagan said the Bearcats will try to control the clock to keep the ball out of their hands on offense.
“They’ve got a high-powered offense that scored a lot of points,” Fagan said. “We want to eat the clock with our option offense and try to limit their possessions. If we can get some turnovers and maybe a pick-6 or two, we might be playing on Thanksgiving.”
The Falcons will sling it around on offense and Fagan said their defense is similar to Brock and Pilot Point’s, two teams in Whitesboro’s district, so the Bearcats should be familiar with it.
“We played really well against those two teams, so I think our kids are confident that they can come away with another upset,” Fagan said. “Once you get to this point of the year, they know. However long this run lasts, we’re going to be picked as the underdog. Our kids are finally figuring out what varsity football is and it’s week 12, 13 and 14 that we’re getting into.”
“That’s part of being young and I think they’ve enjoyed the role knowing that nobody respects them and the only people that believe they can do something are here in Whitesboro.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.