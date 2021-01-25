Riding a three-game winning streak, the Whitesboro Lady Cats were in position to battle Ponder in the final game of the regular season for at least a share of the district crown.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cats, they slipped up Friday, Jan. 22, with a last-second 34-33 loss to Paradise.
Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert characterized the defeat as a “very good loss” for his team because of the experience his team gained in the late-game situation.
Paradise’s Dalila Gonzalez not only hit the final shot, but she also hit buzzer beaters to end the first and second quarters.
“The only one I thought we could have done a better job of was the last one,” Hiebert said. “The first shot was just crazy. We couldn’t have done much better on that and the one at the halftime there was a blatant moving screen that wasn’t called. The last one, we had the ball and we turned it over with a backcourt violation with nine seconds. Hindsight is 20-20. We could have fouled to take clock off. It’s good situational practice and I’m glad that it didn’t force us to lose our playoffs or second place.”
The growing pains the young Whitesboro squad is going through is a tough lesson, but Hiebert said while the game came down to the final play, there were several other plays leading up to it that could have been made.
“You have to focus on not just the play itself,” Hiebert said. “The film was very ugly. We struggled with mentality. These kids have never won before. So when they went through the first round of district the way we did with double-digit wins except one against Ponder, the adjustment that you have to make a team is something they’ve never gone through before. We have to break that game by game and when you’re on the road, it adds another layer of difficulty.”
Hiebert said the Lady Cats had their chances in the final half of the fourth quarter, but their offense came up dry.
“Down the stretch we had opportunities,” Hiebert said. “We led by one point with three minutes left in the game and nobody scored until the last second. We got defensive stop after defensive stop, but we turned the ball over a ton. We basically spent all Saturday practice adjusting to those situations. We needed to have that game happen the way it did so we can adjust.”
Whitesboro was led by nine points from Libby Langford and eight points from Olivia Hildebrand, but the Lady Cats trailed 19-14 at halftime and were outscored by two points in the third quarter.
The Lady Cats earned a 12-6 advantage in the final frame and used a quick spurt of offense to get back in the game.
“We had no business being in the game until we hit two 3s off the glass to start the fourth quarter,” Hiebert said. “We started getting defensive stops and got into transition. I’m not sure if it was fatigue by Paradise. They didn’t get a single offensive rebound the entire game. We were just coming up short executing in the first half and that came back to bite us. Paradise hit some tough shots and got it done.”
Despite the loss, Whitesboro is still in good stead for the second playoff spot in District 10-3A. The Lady Cats clinched a playoff spot Tuesday, Jan. 19, with their win over Callisburg, but Hiebert said he doesn’t want his team looking more than a game in the future.
“I tried to stay away from things that are too far in the future with this group,” Hiebert said. “All of our scouting reports are for the next game. There’s not a big overarching theme of goals outside of making playoffs. Now that we clinched playoffs, now we have to continue to raise the bar. We want to win the rest of our games and prepare the best we can. We’re just so up and down as the season has gone.”
Whitesboro will host Valley View on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Lady Cats held on for a 41-40 victory on Dec. 29.
“After watching the Valley View game a few times, I always want to ask the question how and why was it that kind of game at the end,” Hiebert said. “We gave them 20 points off turnovers. It was all these different things that we did that put that game in that situation in the end. Hopefully we avoid a repeat of those mistakes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.