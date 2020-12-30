The first district game for the Whitesboro Bearcats was a glimpse of what they could be, but it still ended in a loss to Callisburg.
But the past two district contests have been much more in Whitesboro’s favor, as the Bearcats shut down Paradise a week ago and backed that up with a 79-45 flattening of Valley View on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The Bearcats were led by Jake Hermes, who sliced and diced his way to a team-high 33 points. Whitesboro head coach Toby Sluter said it was good to see Hermes find his scoring touch.
“He’s a smart kid with height and length,” Sluter said. “He played pretty well. He needs to make more of his free throws, but I like him attacking the basket. He wasn’t doing that earlier in the year, but he’s tall and long.”
Jackson Kupper also had 21 points for Whitesboro. Sluter said he was happy to see Kupper find his 3-point range again.
“He had been cold lately because he can shoot the ball very well and he hit a couple in the second half,” Sluter said.
Overall, Sluter was happy with his team’s performance, especially against an inexperienced Eagles squad.
“We got up and down the floor a little bit and hit some shots,” Sluter said. “Valley View is a young team and we got a win and did what we needed to do. You just have to know to take care of the ball and we didn’t turn the ball over. We were without a few guys, so it was good to get some other guys playing time. That helps out tremendously down the line in other games and hopefully if we get a chance to make the playoffs.”
Headed into this game, Sluter preached to his team the importance of playing good defense and he said they did so against Valley View. Still, he said there is much room for improvement.
“Sometimes shots go and sometimes they don’t, but you have to keep getting better,” Sluter said. “We didn’t move our feet well enough and we got a little high away from the basket. We didn’t hedge off of the screens as much as we should have. It wasn’t bad, but it could have been better. You can tell we haven’t practiced, so we’ve got to get back into basketball shape and move our feet better. We’re a little behind better.”
Whitesboro, which improved to 6-7 with the win, downed Paradise 60-49 on Monday, Dec. 21, for its first district win and while his team has been off and on lately, Sluter said the team is still in the developing phase.
The Bearcats will travel to Boyd next Tuesday, Jan. 5, for their fourth district game. Boyd is 1-0 in district with a 46-34 win over S&S Consolidated.
“When we get all our guys back, we’ll be better,” Sluter said. “We’ve never played Boyd before. I just need to get some film on them. I don’t really know a whole lot about them. It’s different right now. You would normally get three to four games in a tournament, but we’re not getting that right now. We’ll get more practice. I wouldn’t mind a tournament or two, but I’m also a guy that wouldn’t mind taking a game off to get some practice.”
