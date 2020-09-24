Coming off a bye week, the Whitesboro Bearcats aren’t going to spend time licking their wounds and dwelling on an 0-3 start.
They have to turn the page immediately as they begin district play Friday, Sept. 25, against Ponder.
Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said his team benefited from the recovery time and that everyone is healthy going into essentially their biggest game of the season to date.
“We’re 100% healthy for the first time since two-a-days, we’re refreshed and we had some very productive practices that were shortened down to get all the kids energy levels back up,” Fagan said. “We’re ready to go. For me in the past few years, our bye week is typically later in the season. It’s a little different, but it hit us at the perfect time. You never know how it’s going to play out, but we needed to get healthy again and refocused.”
The Bearcats have had three tough tests to start the season with Bells, Aubrey and state powerhouse Gunter.
While Fagan and the Bearcats take those losses with a grain of salt, that isn’t keeping them from using it as fuel to their fire.
“They haven’t enjoyed it,” Fagan said. “They have high expectations and they worked really hard to make sure we discontinue that trend. They are putting in the work and that’s been our theme all week. We’re not interested in who gets credit. We’re more interested in finding a way to get a win and doing our job. I’m a competitive person. That’s why I’m in this business and I think we’ve played three really good football teams so far.”
While the talent the Bearcats have faced has played a factor, Fagan was quick to point out they haven’t made enough plays or eliminated enough mistakes to be successful.
Whitesboro has struggled offensively this season, scoring just a combined 19 points in three tilts, but Fagan is optimistic the offense will come around.
“We’ve got to find a way to finish drives,” Fagan said. “We try not to dwell on things and we tell them to move onto the next play, but at the same time you have to learn from what’s happened in the past. There is a fine line there. Obviously, we haven’t scored a lot of points this year, but I feel like we’ve found some of the reasons and we did a lot better protecting the football against Gunter. If we could ever put all the pieces together the same night, I think you’re going to have a pretty good outcome.”
The Lions are 2-1 on the season with wins over Valley View and Nocona and a 36-34 loss to Wichita Falls City View.
Fagan knows the Whitesboro defense will be challenged to stop Ponder’s ground attack.
“They’re a smashmouth football team and it’s different from what we’ve seen from them in the past,” Fagan said. “Going into this year, I would have thought they would be a spread football team, but they’ve adjusted and gone to more of a wishbone, option style. With the way things have timed out, we’ve seen three of those types of teams already. We’ve done fairly well defensively. It’s going to be a good, quick game. They’re going to run a lot and we’re going to run a lot.”
Fagan said the Lions’ duo of their quarterback and running back will be tough to handle.
Ponder sports a 4-4, cover-3 defense that the Bearcats got a taste of two weeks ago against Gunter, so Fagan said they will be familiar with it.
As for how they can attack it, Fagan said it will be important for Whitesboro to discover its own running game.
“I think we’re going to do our best to attack their weakness and we were able to establish a bit of a run against Gunter, but the turnover bug got us,” Fagan said. “We’ve got to protect the football and show our kids and ourselves that we can finish off those 10, 11, 12 or 13-play drives and actually get into the end zone. Defenses get tougher inside the 10 or 15-yard line and we’ve got to get tougher and find a way to get it in there.”
Whitesboro hosts Ponder at Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
