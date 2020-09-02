After picking up their first win against Howe, the Callisburg Wildcats are searching for their first winning streak in four years.
They’ll have that chance when they host S&S Consolidated on Friday, Sept. 4.
S&S shut down Tom Bean 56-0 in its season opener and Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill said the Rams will be a tough test.
“S&S is a lot like us,” Gill said. “They’re scrappy. They don’t have a bell cow runner. They’ve got a lot of kids that contribute and they play really, really hard, which is a compliment to their coaching staff. Offensively, they spread it out. They’re about 60-40 run to pass. You can’t load the box or drop everybody back. Defensively, they’re an odd front and they just run to the ball well.
“I’m just excited to see our kids match their intensity. It’s always a rivalry game. It’s not a district game, but it’s 12 miles down the road and everybody knows everybody and it’s a fun game.”
Gill said the Wildcats’ picking up confidence and momentum from their win over Howe should bode well in their game against S&S, but he said the coaching staff isn’t letting his kids get too excited.
“You’d always rather have a win than a loss and I think the excitement with being 1-0 and scoring points is good,” Gill said. “The kids are excited, but we have to reel that back in and get them refocused. It also gives us some validity to what we’ve been telling them. They can buy in a little more that the preparation paid off. We push them hard and demand a lot out of them.”
The Rams will challenge the Wildcats’ offense, which Gill said is still developing, especially on the offensive line.
“We’re going to have to figure out what we do the best up front,” Gill said. “I’m not exactly sure what that is yet. We ran the inside veer pretty well, so I’m not sure if that’s who we are. We didn’t run the counter very well and I thought we’d be a really good counter team. It wasn’t very clean. I’m anxious to see if that’s something we can get fixed.”
Gill said the Wildcats tackled well on defense against Howe and that they did a good job limiting big plays. From the defensive line that had four sacks, to the linebackers to the secondary, it was a total performance, Gill said.
The Rams’ quarterback will be a focal point for the Wildcats’ defense and Gill said his decision making and deep ball are some of his strengths.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.