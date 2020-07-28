Callisburg athletic director Eddie Gill was skeptical the high school football season would start on time, but after the recent University Interscholastic League decision that Class 1A through 4A could begin as planned, Gill and the Wildcats are frothing at the mouth to get going.
“We were super excited,” Gill said. “More than anything else, now we know the plan and we can move forward past that. There are a few adjustments we have to make here and there, but by and large, we are good to go.”
When Gill first got the information that the season would start on time, he hesitated to tell the team as he wanted to do more research on it. However, the news spread like wildfire to the other coaches and the excitement began to feed into the players.
“I think it relieved a lot of kids and the parents that were anxious,” Gill said. “We still don’t know how it’s going to look and I’m not sure how we’re going to enforce the 50% capacity.”
The UIL said games could only operate with 50% capacity of spectators.
Gill said he knew the UIL’s decision on the season wasn’t going to make everyone happy, but he thinks it did the best they could.
“If you look at it, 5A and 6A is still going to have a full season and of course I can say yes I think the UIL did the right thing because I’m sitting out here in Callisburg and life is always how it is in the sticks,” Gill said. “It’s like a referee on Friday night. They are always going to make somebody mad and somebody happy. I’ve got friends in the UIL and I’ve been trying to encourage them.”
Entering his 39th year as a high school football coach, Gill said the unprecedented nature of this season is still a bit of a shock to him.
“I’ve been involved with athletics for almost 50 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Gill said. “Whenever you’re doing something, you’re doing it brand new. There are always going to be naysayers and none of that is productive. I’ve been saying for decades about our society that we have a hard time making a decision anymore because we’re scared of this or that. Let’s make a decision and make an adjustment off it.”
Gill said he understands what the senior athletes are going through because he feels as if he doesn’t have many more years coaching left in him.
“There were times this summer where I thought that I can’t afford to miss a season,” Gill said. “I hate it for the seniors last spring, but I don’t know how many more years my knees and ankles will let me do. I was very selfish in that respect, but I’m very excited we get to get started next Monday.”
Gill said the team has got some quality work in during the summer and that the last week was the best they’ve had when it came to execution in practice.
The loss of the first scrimmage of the season will hurt the Wildcats in Gill’s opinion as he said it’s important for getting up to game speed.
The Wildcats will start at ground zero Monday, Aug. 3, if for the simple fact that everyone will be in one place.
Gill said he and his coaching staff will need to get everyone on the same page when it comes to their workout plans the next few weeks.
“We’re going to have kids that haven’t been here all summer long and hopefully the kids that have been here will help us coach, so that’s the first focus,” Gill said. “We want to see what type of shape we’re in, get acclimated and figure out how fast we want to go and we’ll go as fast as the kids will let us go. We’ll implement and expect a lot, but we can always pull back.”
Patrick Hayslip
