Valley View showed its inexperience Tuesday night as a young Lady Eagles team dropped its home opener.
The Valley View volleyball team fell 3-0 to Saint Jo, losing 25-9, 25-17, 25-23.
Valley View (1-6) got better as the match progressed, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t overcome the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo (6-2) continued its hot start to the season with a road sweep against Class 3A competition.
The Lady Eagles were competitive at times with Saint Jo, but the Lady Panthers had a few extended scoring runs which allowed them to prevail.
Valley View coach Jamie Burch said her young team was inconsistent because they haven’t played many games together yet, which is why they allowed those runs.
“I have no seniors on the team,” Burch said. “I play two freshmen, start two freshmen, and (the) majority of my team are freshmen and sophomores, so they just gotta learn to play together.”
The third set was the most competitive, but the Lady Panthers still made their big run. Valley View led 12-9 when Saint Jo rattled off 5-straight points, which eventually became an 8-2 run. The Lady Eagles tied it three times afterward but never retook the lead.
Valley View had its best run early in the third. Saint Jo led 3-0 when the Lady Eagles used a 7-2 run to take the lead. Sophomore Izzy Gibson and junior Elyssa Clark served for Valley View during this run. Each served an ace, and Clark added a kill. Freshman Faith Huber scored two kills during this stretch.
Saint Jo’s runs were more defined in the first two sets. The Lady Panthers began the match on a 6-0 run in the first, eventually finishing the set on a 9-0 run. Both runs came on serves from Kayden Skidmore, including a combined nine aces.
The Lady Eagles led 10-9 in the second when Saint Jo retook the lead with a 6-1 run. The Lady Panthers scored the final 7 points of the second.
The silver lining for Valley View was the fact each set was closer and more competitive than the one prior. In the third, the Lady Eagles tied it at 23 on an ace serve from junior Logan Roane as they tried to force a fourth, but Saint Jo scored the final two points. Aubrey Morman scored the match-winning kill for the Lady Panthers.
Burch said getting better as the match progresses hasn’t been unusual for Valley View early in this season.
“I think that’s just the way, in general, that they play,” Burch said. “It’s going to take some time, but eventually, we’ll come together as a team, and we’ll be better.”
