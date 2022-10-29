A special moment concluded an otherwise frustrating Friday night in Gainesville.
The Gainesville football team lost its final home game 65-18 to Van Alstyne, but the Leopards had a reason to smile after the game’s final play.
Gainesville (3-6 overall, 3-2 District 5-4A Division II) celebrated senior night before the game with this being the last home game of the season. With the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, coach Neil Searcy saw an opportunity to give one senior a well-earned reward.
Searcy called a timeout and went to midfield to speak with Van Alstyne (6-4, 5-1) coach Mikeal Miller. The Panthers, who clinched second place in the district with the win, agreed to cooperate with Searcy’s plan.
Gainesville senior Richard Manuel has been with the team for four years but had never gotten a chance to play. Searcy said Manuel deserved his moment.
“Since I’ve been here, he’s never missed a practice,” Searcy said. “He never missed a meeting or anything. He has always been here. He is the ultimate team player on this team, and he deserved that moment. We wanted to make sure that we gave him that moment on senior night.”
When the teams lined up to run what would be the final play, Manuel lined up at receiver. Junior quarterback Cade Searcy took the snap and handed the ball to Manuel, who ran to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
Both benches emptied as Leopards and Panthers alike sprinted to celebrate with Manuel as the final horn sounded.
Searcy said he appreciated the Van Alstyne players joining the celebration.
“It meant a lot,” Searcy said. “I think that was a class act by them, by their team, by their coaches. We really appreciated it. First-class move by them.”
Manuel’s touchdown was a bright spot in a game which otherwise didn’t go Gainesville’s way.
The Panthers scored on their first nine possessions. The only thing which interrupted Van Alstyne’s offense was a 35-minute lightning delay in the first quarter. The Panthers came back from the stoppage and immediately converted a fourth down, scoring soon after.
Van Alstyne led 35-0 with 6:18 left in the first half before Gainesville had its best offensive drive. On the first play, Cade Searcy broke free down the left sideline for a 36-yard gain. He then connected with Jesse Luna downfield on a deep pass one play later, putting Gainesville at the Panthers’ 9-yard line.
Three plays later, Searcy scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The Panthers blocked the extra point, and Shane McCaslin took it the other way to make it 37-6 Panthers.
Gainesville kicked a successful onside kick recovered by Alexis Huerta. Four plays later, Searcy scored his second touchdown, again on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The 2-point conversion failed.
Van Alstyne didn’t let the Leopards get any closer and made it 51-12 at halftime.
The two teams agreed to a running clock in the second half given the score and the 35-minute weather delay.
Gainesville will look to clinch a playoff spot next week.
