A flood of offense was too much for the Gainesville girls Tuesday night despite a spectacular effort by their goalkeeper.
The Lady Leopards soccer team lost 4-1 to Celina in a non-district game at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville (3-2) fell victim to one-way traffic as the Lady Cats fired a barrage of shots at the Lady Leopards’ goal.
Celina (8-1) controlled the ball most of the night. Not only did it lead to a flurry of offense, but it also kept the ball away from the Lady Cats’ end of the field, preventing the Lady Leopards from generating many offensive chances.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the game plan was to take away Celina’s deep passes, but the Lady Leopards made a few too many mistakes against a team which reached the state semifinals last season.
“They have speed, and that’s something we have trouble with,” Franco said. “The main thing we were just trying to do was keep everything in front of us, make them have to break us down and pass the ball around us. I was just trying to slow them down.”
Celina earned seven corner kicks and fired 20 shots on goal in an offensive spectacle. The score could have been much more lopsided if not for one player.
Gainesville goalkeeper Daniela Marin played outstanding. Her 16-save performance kept the Lady Leopards in the game much longer than many other teams would have lasted.
Franco said Marin has been fantastic recently, even if she doesn’t feel the same.
“She doesn’t like getting scored on,” Franco said. “After the game, she was talking about how bad she played… Her agility, her ability to read the play helped us a lot. She played out of her mind… It’s nice to know that you have that security back there that can keep the other team in check.”
Celina scored just over six minutes into the game after a nice cross into the box. Around three minutes later, Marin made two saves in three seconds to keep it 1-0. She made four more before Celina got its second just over 15 minutes before halftime. She made one last stop in the final minute of the half.
Celina’s third came with 18:22 to play, but not before Marin had saved four more shots. She stopped five more until the Lady Cats earned a penalty. The shot was placed perfectly in the top right corner where few keepers would have any chance to stop it.
The Lady Leopards managed one shot, but it resulted in a late goal. Angelina Arenas collected a nice through pass from a teammate, putting her in a dangerous position in the box. She chipped a shot past the goalkeeper with 1:14 to play, ensuring there would be no shutout. This came shortly after Gainesville earned its only corner of the night with around two minutes to play.
Franco said he was proud of his players not quitting when the game seemed out of reach.
“Regardless of what the situation or the outcome is, we gotta fight to the end,” Franco said. “Regardless if it’s 1-0, 2-0 or it’s 7 or 8-0. Fighting for that next ball and not making it easy. I’m proud of the way we reacted and kept with it.”
