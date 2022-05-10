Whitesboro named Jared Messer as its new girls’ basketball coach and athletic coordinator Monday.
Messer spent the past two years coaching Pampa. The Lady Harvesters went 18-11 last season, their first overall winning record since 2019.
The Lady Cats are coming off a 27-9 season, their first time exceeding 20 wins since 2009. Whitesboro reached the area round each of the past two years.
Messer replaces Nick Hiebert, who departed earlier this spring to take over at Forney. Hiebert coached the Lady Cats the past two seasons, compiling a 43-20 overall record with two playoff victories. Whitesboro had missed the playoffs the two seasons prior to Hiebert’s arrival.
Whitesboro compiled a district record of 23-5 under Hiebert, finishing second both seasons.
