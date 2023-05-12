AUSTIN – Lindsay senior Kyla Metzler won a state championship Friday as three local Class 2A schools competed in the UIL state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Metzler placed first in the girls’ long jump at 18 feet, 10 inches. She finished nine inches ahead of second place. She also finished fourth in the girls’ triple jump.
Era junior Akenzie Weaver also won a medal by finishing second in the girls’ 200-meter dash with a time of 25.46 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of third place.
The Lady Knights and Lady Hornets tied for 14th in the team standings with 14 points apiece.
On the boys’ side, Era and Collinsville finished tied for 44th with two points each.
Refugio, Stamford and Panhandle split the girls’ team championship with 32 points apiece, while Refugio ran away with the boys’ title with 68 points.
Lindsay girls
Kyla Metzler – long jump, first (18’ 10.00”)
Kyla Metzler – triple jump, fourth (36’ 2.00”)
Lindsay boys
Logan Noggler – 400m dash, ninth (50.92)
Era girls
Akenzie Weaver – 200m dash, second (25.46)
Kaden Weatherly, Elayna Freeman, Cheyenne Lange, Akenzie Weaver – 4x200m relay, fifth (1:44.86)
Kaden Weatherly – 300m hurdles, eighth (46.40)
Whitney Newton – high jump, fifth (5’ 2.00”)
Era boys
Weston Griffin – high jump, fifth (6’ 2.00”)
Collinsville boys
Connor Ragsdale, Logan Jenkins, Carter Scott, Rylan Newman – 4x200m relay, sixth (1:30.26)
Carter Scott, Colin Barnes, Cash Morgan, Rylan Newman – 4x400m relay, ninth (3:34.42)
Carter Scott – long jump, seventh (21’ 0.25”)
