Sports can create opportunities for high school students, and Gainesville athletes continue to take advantage.
Carlos Meza signed with Ranger College on Friday for men’s soccer, becoming the fourth GHS athlete in the past eight days to make his college plans official. He is the third soccer player to sign in that span.
Meza said signing came with various emotions as he takes the next step in his life.
“I was a little nervous, but excited at the same time, because I get to go play at the next level,” Meza said. “Proud of myself. Proud of what I accomplished.”
Meza was named a second team all-Region 2 midfielder by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASC) this past season, as well as first team all-District 5-4A.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco coached Meza the past seven years. Franco said Meza has always been a big part of the team, but he was put in a more prominent role this season.
“This year, a lot of the pressure was put on him,” Franco said. “A lot of the weight was put on him as far as him playing the center mid spot and being a captain. The years prior, he was… one of the first guys off the bench, and we’d plug in him whenever we needed him. He’d fill in that gap or that space for us. It was rewarding for him this year to be that guy.”
Ranger is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Rangers play in Region V, Division I. They went 5-5-1 last season, finishing as region runners-up.
Meza said he chose Ranger because it is nearby. He also said playing for Franco at Gainesville prepared him as much as possible for college soccer.
“I really thank Coach Franco for being there for me for the past seven years,” Meza said. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would be here.”
Meza will be the first member of this family to attend college, something he said can set a goal for his younger siblings. He isn’t the first Gainesville soccer player to become a first-generation college student.
Franco said soccer can provide a path to better opportunities.
“It’s just big because it can lead to other things for him and his family, as far as getting a career that he wants to do,” Franco said. “He has younger siblings, one that’s in junior high that plays soccer, and I know the other, younger ones play soccer, as well. Maybe it’s something they can look for or they can try to do, as well. Hopefully, it’s a steppingstone for him and his family that can lead to more stuff for them, as well.”
