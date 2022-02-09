Another Gainesville football player is headed to the Division I ranks next season.
Running back Jayce Morgan signed with the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, becoming the second Gainesville athlete to sign this month.
Morgan said he has dreamed about getting this type of opportunity since he was little.
“It means everything,” Morgan said. “I prayed about it for a long time, and to finally be in this situation is just surreal.”
Morgan was a unanimous choice for first team all-district full back this season. He played on two playoff teams during his time with the Leopards.
Gainesville coach James Polk said Morgan has always worked hard and led by example.
“He’s a big-time role model for those kids,” Polk said. “How are you going to miss workouts and not give your all and slack off in the classroom when you’ve got seniors like Jayce setting the example and showing you, this is what you do. If a kid like that doesn’t even do that, then why wouldn’t I be all in? I think that’s the reason why he’s afforded this opportunity now.”
Tulsa is coming off a 7-6 season and finished in a three-way tie for third in the American Athletic Conference with UCF and East Carolina. The Golden Hurricane defeated Old Dominion to win the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Although Tulsa is in a much larger city than Gainesville, TU is the smallest school of 130 in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). TU, a private research university, has an enrollment of 3,297. Morgan said he doesn’t expect he will spend much time off campus, so it shouldn’t be hard to adjust to the city.
“The environment reminds me a lot of home,” Morgan said. “It’s not a lot of people. I’m not a very social person, so I like that it’s a small environment, too.”
Morgan’s signing ceremony came one week after fellow running back Harrison Dempsey signed with Oklahoma State, meaning Gainesville is sending two players to Division I this year.
Polk said seeing Morgan and Dempsey take these steps has motivated many of his other players to try to follow them.
“I’ve already got these other kids right now, based off of what they’ve done, asking me, ‘Coach, am I doing everything I need to do as a freshman and sophomore?’” Polk said. “This has also sparked interest from some other parents that are calling me now, making sure that their kid is on track to possibly have an opportunity one day.”
Although Tulsa and OSU do not share a conference, they play one another regularly in the Turnpike Classic. The next scheduled meeting is in 2024 at Tulsa.
Morgan said he and Dempsey are looking forward to an opportunity to play against one another.
“We’ve talked about it, and we’re excited,” Morgan said. “We’re excited to be able to compete. I know he’s going to work, and I’m going to work, too.”
Polk said he has no doubt he will get to see Morgan and Dempsey face one another.
“I’ve seen them battle a lot in practice,” Polk said. “Then of course, they both was in the backfield together on offense and pretty much carried us. Seeing them go back-and-forth at the next level, that’s going to be fun. I’m going to have get me a shirt split in the middle… I know I’m going to have my chest out, and I’m gonna be proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.