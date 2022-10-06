On the first day of football practice in August, Valley View coach Curtis King looked at his team and saw something was missing.
The Eagles had quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, linemen and everything else they needed, except for one position.
Valley View needed a kicker.
Enter freshman athletic trainer Emma Moss.
“Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” Moss said. “But before that, I’d never really thought about it… I grew up playing soccer, but I quit because it was just a commute, and it was hard. But when I kicked a football, it was like kicking a soccer ball, and I remembered how much I missed it.”
After seeing Moss try a few kicks, the coaches quickly found her a helmet.
King said no one had any objections to adding Moss to the team, but there was one person who had something to say.
“The next day, her sister showed up, who’s a junior, Molly,” King said. “(She) said, ‘Coach, if you’re going to let her try, I’m a better soccer player, so just let me try.’ So, they both started practicing.”
While Emma hadn’t considered playing football until she was asked, Molly had thought about it quite a bit.
Molly played soccer with Kyler Dunn from Saint Jo. Dunn kicked for the Saint Jo football team as a freshman in 2020, and Molly said she wanted to follow suit right away.
“I asked (Valley View) to do it freshman and sophomore year,” Molly said. “They said, ‘No, we have a kicker, and you’re playing soccer right now. We don’t want you to get hurt or nothing.’ I had to quit soccer because I got injured. They asked Emma, and I said, ‘I want to do it, too.’”
King said by the end of the first week of practice, he knew at least one of them would be kicking on varsity.
The sisters made their football debut in the Eagles’ season opener Aug. 26. Both successfully kicked an extra point against Ponder. It was a big moment for Valley View and the sisters, but Cooke County had seen this before.
Former Muenster basketball star Martie McCoy was a kicker for the Hornets the past two seasons before graduating. Molly played soccer with McCoy a couple times, but she said they weren’t close. Emma doesn’t know McCoy well, either, but she said the former Hornet reached out to her.
“We did have a conversation over the phone once, but that was about it,” Emma said. “She was really encouraging about kicking. She just asked if we’d done it, and she was excited to watch us.”
The Moss sisters are more than a feel-good story. They have already contributed to the team’s success.
Molly is 15-of-17 on extra points and made a 20-yard field goal against Lindsay. Only three Eagles have scored more points than her this season. Emma is seemingly having to wait her turn, but she made the one extra point she attempted.
King said Molly may be the best kicker Valley View has had since 2019.
“They both have different traits,” King said. “Molly, she’s become so accurate, they’ve nicknamed her ‘Money Moss.’ From the short-range stuff, she is really, really good. Emma’s still trying to find that, however, Emma has probably a little better leg. So, if we had a longer field goal, it’d probably be Emma who would kick the field goal.”
Having girls on a boys’ team presents a few small logistical challenges, but nothing major. Valley View has another locker room next to the varsity locker room at John Kassen Stadium, so the sisters change there. They travel on the bus with the trainers to road games.
King said the biggest issue is halftime since the girls can’t enter the boys’ locker room unless the boys are dressed. Even that isn’t a big issue since they don’t necessarily need to be involved in offensive and defensive adjustments.
The girls haven’t had much trouble fitting into the team. King said whenever they make a kick, all the boys get excited for them.
“I know our guys are pretty protective of them,” King said. “They have a goal to never let them get touched on extra points and stuff, which is kind of good for us, because our boys are working a little harder.”
Emma said the boys treat them like princesses. Molly laughed as she said even though she has grown up with most of the boys, she has seen a new side of them since joining the team.
“They’re very sentimental,” Molly said. “Boys are always big and tough, but they’re actually kind of little babies and sweethearts, and it’s nice to see that they actually love football, and they care for it.”
Molly and Emma don’t play organized soccer anymore, but football still isn’t their only sport. They run track and cross country and balance their time to practice each sport.
After McCoy and Dunn, the Moss sisters make four girls who have played football in and around Cooke County in recent years. Emma said if there are any other girls thinking about trying it, her message to them is simple.
“Go for it,” Emma said. “I like it, she likes it. The worse that can happen is they say no.”
