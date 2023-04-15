An early home run wasn’t enough Friday night as Muenster suffered its first district loss of the season.
The Hornet baseball team fell 7-3 at home to Alvord, splitting the series with the Bulldogs after winning in Alvord three days prior.
Muenster (19-7-1 overall, 7-1 District 10-2A) finished the week still tied with Alvord in the loss column for first place in the district.
Alvord (16-5, 9-1) has two games with Lindsay remaining on its district schedule, while the Hornets have two games each with Saint Jo and Perrin-Whitt still to play.
Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said Alvord played better Friday.
“They hit the ball better than we did,” Wheeler said. “I didn’t think we pitched great, but we pitched probably good enough to win. We just didn’t hit. Give credit to them. I thought they played a really (good) game. I thought we played well. I just thought we could have pitched a little better and probably hit a little better, but that’s baseball.”
Both games of this series featured great starting pitching. Tuesday, neither team scored until the eighth inning, after which Muenster prevailed 6-1.
Each team managed some early offense Friday. Muenster took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Nolan Peel hit a two-run home run to left field. Alvord tied the game in the top of the second with a homer of its own and an RBI double by Cayson Stainton.
After those early runs, neither team scored again until the bottom of the fifth. Muenster starter Gredan Wolf pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out nine hitters and walked four. Alvord starter Rhett Stovall went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked four.
Wheeler said Stovall’s curveball gave Muenster some issues.
“He can throw two pitches for strikes,” Wheeler said. “He keeps you off-balance a little bit, throws a lot of curveballs. We just gotta hit the right ones. We swing at the wrong ones.”
After Alvord tied the game, Muenster had several chances to retake the lead. The Hornets had runners on third base in the second, third, and fourth innings but didn’t score. In the fifth, Peel came through again, this time with an RBI double to give Muenster a 3-2 lead. Ultimately, he was stranded on third, making it four-straight innings a Hornet runner was left there.
Wolf left the mound in the sixth after throwing 103 pitches with two runners on base. Alvord quickly capitalized with three runs to take the lead. The Bulldogs added two more in the seventh before Alvord closer Dylan Henderson retired the top of Muenster’s lineup in order, finishing the game.
Wheeler said playing a team of Alvord’s caliber can help the Hornets prepare for the playoffs.
“Anytime we can play somebody that’s as good as they are and makes plays and makes you play defense, I think it’s good,” Wheeler said. “I didn’t think we played bad at all on defense. I just thought they had timely hitting and got hits with runners in scoring position.”
