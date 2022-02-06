The game-tying shot came a second too late for Lindsay as Muenster held on for a home win Saturday.
The Muenster boys’ basketball team defeated rival Lindsay 48-46 in a crucial district showdown in Muenster.
No. 25 Muenster (22-3 overall, 9-0 District 13-2A) now leads Lindsay by two games in the loss column and secured the tiebreaker, putting the Hornets one win away from their ninth-straight district championship.
Lindsay (13-13, 8-2) missed its best opportunity to tie Muenster for first place, but the Knights are nevertheless locked into the top two of the district and acquitted themselves well on the road against a ranked team.
Muenster coach Lynn Cook said he was proud of his team’s resilience.
“Lindsay did a really good job of coming out and setting the tone,” Cook said. “I told the kids, they kind of rocked us to start the game. They knocked down some shots that, the first time we played them, they didn’t necessarily go in. Got us on our heels… We kinda have to take a breath, and I thought the kids did a really good job of gathering themselves.”
Lindsay got the ball with 9.9 seconds left following a Muenster free throw. After a would-be game-winning 3-pointer missed, senior Stephen Fuhrmann collected the rebound and attempted a floater to force overtime. The shot went through the net but didn’t count, because the clock expired before it left his hands.
The Knights were in that position thanks to senior Kirtan Patel’s two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. He hit another early in the fourth quarter which tied the game at 36, but Muenster junior Devon Bindel and senior Eli Saucer responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Hornets back in front.
Cook said he was proud of the way the Hornets handled the pressure of the fourth quarter.
“We had some guys that stepped up and made some clutch free throws,” Cook said. “We didn’t make all of our free throws, but we made the ones that mattered when we had to have them. Thank goodness there was 9.9 seconds, not 10.1 or something like that on that last shot.”
Lindsay led 13-3 in the first quarter. Muenster fought back to make it 19-18 Lindsay at halftime, then took the lead with a 3-pointer on the second half’s opening possession. The Hornets finished the first half and started the second on a 19-4 run.
Lindsay answered with a 10-0 run to briefly retake the lead, but the Hornets followed with a 10-0 run of their own.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights competed well against a great team.
“Our effort was as good as it’s been all year,” Cornelison said. “And against your district rival, it should be. We came out and really executed what we’ve talked about. Gave ourselves a chance to win against a top-25 team. I told the kids we could ‘what if’ this thing to death. (If) things go right for us that didn’t, we’re standing here winning. But it didn’t, so we move on.”
Patel led all scorers with 16 points. Lindsay junior Dawson Foster followed with 12, and Fuhrmann scored 10. Bindel and senior Grant Hess led Muenster with 13 each.
Lindsay hit 10 3-pointers, led by Foster’s four and Patel’s three. Muenster made nine, led by Bindel’s three.
