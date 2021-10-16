The quarterback desperately sprinted toward the line to gain, but the Muenster defense made one last stop when it needed it most.
The defense pushed the Hornets to a 16-8 win against reigning state champion Windthorst at Hornet Stadium on Friday night, avenging a pair of losses from last season.
No. 3 Muenster (8-0 overall, 2-0 District 7-2A-2) has put itself in great position to win the district championship after finishing second to the Trojans last year.
No. 2 Windthorst (6-1, 0-1) had its opportunities but could not solve the Hornets’ defense.
Muenster coach Brady Carney gave defensive coordinator Wes Johnson a lot of the credit.
“I can’t say enough,” Carney said. “Coach Johnson did an outstanding job with his game plan, and the kids executed it, and we had some kids really step up and make really big plays… The seven in the box played outstanding all night.”
Windthorst got its first touchdown of the night when Haven Vieth scored on a 1-yard run with 4:53 to play. Muenster’s Sean Sicking sacked Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope on the two-point try, but the Trojans had life.
After a Muenster punt, Windthorst had a chance. The Trojans got into Muenster territory but faced 4th down and 5 with 51 seconds to go from the Muenster 33-yard line.
Cope took the snap and sprinted to the line to gain, but the Hornet defense pushed him out of bounds two yards short to secure the win.
It was the fifth fourth-down stop of the night for Muenster.
Muenster senior Grant Hess said the defense kept fighting, no matter how far down the field Windthorst got.
“We just didn’t stop, no quit,” Hess said. “Fourth down is the biggest down, especially when they’re going for it. We just can’t give up, and we didn’t all night.”
Another critical play happened in the second quarter. Hess pinned the Trojans inside their own 1-yard line on a perfect punt. Windthorst went three and out, and Muenster took over at the Windthorst 24. Two plays later, junior Colton Deckard scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run, giving Muenster a 6-2 lead.
Carney said he knew it would be tough to run the football against Windthorst, so special team plays like Hess’s punt were huge.
“I kind of had a feeling special teams would have something to do with it,” Carney said. “Pinning them at the one, getting us a short field, putting it in was huge. Special teams always come into effect when you’ve got two good teams playing.”
Deckard led the way for Muenster offensively, scoring both Hornet touchdowns. His second was an 86-yard run in the third quarter.
Deckard said the offensive linemen had a lot to do with Muenster’s success.
“It felt great,” Deckard said. “My linemen made the holes I needed. I just went and scored. They did a fantastic job. We worked on it all week. They just did a fantastic job.”
Muenster finally gets its bye week after playing eight-straight games to start the season. Carney said Muenster can’t be satisfied yet, even if it is in prime position to win the district and have a deep playoff run.
“We can’t just take this win and just quit and be satisfied with it,” Carney said. “We gotta keep working and get better, finish off the season strong. Then, whatever happens in the playoffs, we just gotta continue to get better.”
