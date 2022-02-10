Colton Deckard

Muenster junior Colton Deckard was one of three area athletes to earn first team all-state honors for 2021.

The following area athletes were named to the Texas Sportswriters’ Association all-state 3A and 2A football teams. Muenster, Callisburg and Whitesboro were represented in this years’ teams.

First Team

Running back – Colton Deckard, Muenster

Linebacker – Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro

Kick returner – Grant Hess, Muenster

Third Team

Wide receiver – Grant Hess, Muenster

Honorable mention

Quarterback – Mac Harper, Whitesboro

Wide receiver – Jake Hermes, Whitesboro

Offensive tackle – Rowan Brown, Callisburg

Utility – Torran Naglestad, Whitesboro

Utility – Colton Simpson, Callisburg

