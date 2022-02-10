The following area athletes were named to the Texas Sportswriters’ Association all-state 3A and 2A football teams. Muenster, Callisburg and Whitesboro were represented in this years’ teams.
First Team
Running back – Colton Deckard, Muenster
Linebacker – Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro
Kick returner – Grant Hess, Muenster
Third Team
Wide receiver – Grant Hess, Muenster
Honorable mention
Quarterback – Mac Harper, Whitesboro
Wide receiver – Jake Hermes, Whitesboro
Offensive tackle – Rowan Brown, Callisburg
Utility – Torran Naglestad, Whitesboro
Utility – Colton Simpson, Callisburg
