Muenster won its fifth-straight baseball district championship Friday with a dominant home victory.
The Hornets defeated Perrin-Whitt 18-2 in four innings on senior night.
Muenster (21-10 overall, 11-1 District 10-2A) finishes district play undefeated at home. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Muenster has won its district title every year since 2017.
Perrin-Whitt (5-10, 3-9) finishes second among the district’s Class 1A schools following a pair of losses to Muenster and Saint Jo sweeping Chico.
Muenster has won a district title every year under coach Josh Wheeler. He said a combination of good players and good coaches have helped the Hornets have the consistent success they’ve enjoyed.
“It’s kind of part of what we do,” Wheeler said. “We’ve had a lot of good players since I’ve been here, and we expect to win a district title, but we expect to do more than that. Hopefully, we can keep it going for about another couple of months.”
Perrin-Whitt committed one error in the game, but it cost the Pirates in a big way. Muenster led 1-0 in the bottom of the first with two outs after an RBI double by Colton Deckard scored Brody Tyler. Devon Bindel hit a ground ball to the shortstop which should have ended the inning with no further damage done.
Instead, the ball was dropped at first base. Bindel was safe, and Deckard scored. The next 10 Hornets reached base via four hits, five walks and a hit batsman. Lucas Sebade hit a 3-RBI double in his second at-bat of the inning.
Rather than the inning ending with Muenster up 1-0, the Hornets led 12-0 thanks to a flurry of unearned runs. Muenster went on to score 4 runs in the second and 2 in the third.
Sebade hit 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and 2 runs. Bindel hit 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Wheeler said Sebade and Bindel are both hitting well as the season progresses.
“Devon’s coming on,” Wheeler said. “He’s starting to hit the ball really well. Lucas has been good since the middle of the year. He hits the ball hard. He runs the bases well. I like both of them.”
Seth Stoffels pitched the first two innings for Muenster. He struck out six and allowed 1 run on two hits. Deckard pitched the third and fourth, allowing 1 run on three hits. He struck out three, and neither Hornet pitcher allowed a walk.
Muenster finishes the regular season having won 10-straight games. The Hornets scored 9 or more runs in each.
Wheeler said he feels confident in what the Hornets can do in the playoffs.
“Especially if we can get a series with people,” Wheeler said. “Not worry about one game. I feel like I got four pitchers that could start the game. It’s kind of hard to choose who starts. Hopefully, we can win (coin) flips and get a series. If we’re in a series and we get beat, hats off to the other team, but I feel comfortable that if we can get a series that we’re going to be really hard to beat.”
