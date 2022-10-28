There will be major district title implications Friday when the Muenster football team hosts No. 8 Collinsville in a vital showdown at 7 p.m.
Collinsville (7-1 overall, 4-0 District 8-2A Division II) entered the top ten after last week’s win against previously unbeaten Santo. The Pirates can clinch the district title with a win Friday.
Muenster (4-4, 3-1) is still alive in the title race. The Hornets need to beat the Pirates this week and Celeste next week to finish at least tied for first.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said winning the district would mean a lot.
“It’s everything that you worked for at the beginning of the year,” Patterson said. “You talk about winning a district championship along with pushing your program as far as you can go and, hopefully, a state championship. So, I think that’s step number one is trying to get us to win that ball game that everybody wants to win.”
Muenster and Collinsville met in non-district play last season. The Hornets won 56-13 on the road, but things are different now.
Whereas the Pirates went 4-6 and missed the playoffs last season, Collinsville enters this game on a four-game winning streak having just knocked off a top-ten opponent.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said Collinsville has the same players as last year, but the improvement is obvious.
“Anytime you give the same group ten games at the varsity level at a young age, when they come back as juniors and sophomores, they’re going to be better,” Carney said. “With the offseason in the weight room and on the track, that’s the main thing. It’s just a year of growth and experience is what really stands out.”
Muenster’s regular season hasn’t been what last year’s was, but the Hornets played a vastly tougher schedule and had some injury issues midway through the season.
Patterson said he doesn’t see much difference in this Muenster team and last year’s.
“I think they’re way better than everybody gives them credit for,” Patterson said. “It’s going to be, really, a difficult game. They’ve got 16 seniors, and you can’t really make up for that experience. That just kind of is what it is. There’s no drill you can do for that. You just either have it, or you don’t.”
How well Muenster defends against Collinsville may decide the game. The Pirates scored 39 points against Santo last week, more than the Wildcats’ previous opponents combined.
Junior quarterback Logan Jenkins has thrown 28 touchdowns and rushed for seven. Junior running back Rylan Newman averages 92 rushing yards per game with seven scores.
Muenster has two shutouts in district play and held Santo to fewer points, 21, than did Collinsville, 28.
Carney said no one in the district matches up well with the Pirates’ offense. The key is to play keep-away.
“I think the best defense at times against them is your offense on the field,” Carney said. “Time of possession is key, but not just time of possession. If you don’t put points on the board when you have the ball, it’s not going to do any good… You gotta finish drives and hopefully keep the ball out of their hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.