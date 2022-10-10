The Muenster girls and Collinsville boys won the District 13-2A cross country championships Monday morning in Muenster.
The Lady Hornets scored a perfect 15. Five of the top six runners were from Muenster, with the lone exception coming from Chico, a school which didn’t bring enough runners to qualify for a team result. Sophomore Emma Walterscheid won the individual title, with freshman Emma Krebs taking second.
The Lindsay girls finished second with 58 points, and Era took third with 87. All three Cooke County girls’ teams qualified for regionals. Abby Brennan led Lindsay with a seventh-place finish, followed by teammate Autumn Hedrick. Rylie Dean led Era, finishing right behind in ninth. Collinsville didn’t bring enough runners for a team result. Freshman Reese Patterson led the Lady Pirates by finishing 12th.
Collinsville won the boys’ title with a score of 41. Freshmen Austin Caldwell and Brandon Cantu led the Pirates, finishing 10th and 11th. Chico took second with 55 points, and Lindsay finished third with 57 points to qualify for regionals.
Era didn’t qualify for a team result with just four runners, but the Hornets impressed, nonetheless. All four finished in the top 10 and qualified for regionals as individuals. Freshman Canyon Savell led the way by finishing fourth. Alvord was the only other school with more than one runner in the top 10 with two.
Alvord senior Austin Southern won the individual title.
The Class 2A Region 2 championships will be held Oct. 24-25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
Regional qualifiers
Girls’ 2 miles
1 WALTERSCHEID, Emma SO Muenster 12:13.7
2 KREBS, Emma FR Muenster 12:15.1
3 CARDENAS, Aereonna SR Chico 12:37.3
4 BAYER, Macy JR Muenster 12:42.1
5 FLEITMAN, Gabby JR Muenster 13:25.3
6 MILLER, Sydney FR Muenster 13:31.8
7 BRENNAN, Abby SO Lindsay 13:33.2
8 HEDRICK, Autumn JR Lindsay 13:41.5
9 DEAN, Rylie JR Era 13:48.4
10 BROCATO, Braillen SO Tioga 13:49.5
Boys’ 5 kilometers
1 SOUTHER, Austin SR Alvord 17:35.3
2 COOPER, Lonnie SR Tioga 17:46.8
3 WEILAND, Taylor SO Chico 18:12.4
4 SAVELL, Canyon FR Era 18:47.6
5 KEITH, Blake JR Lindsay 18:52.2
6 BOWLER, Rowdy SO Alvord 18:52.5
7 THORSON, Cash SO Era 19:14.1
8 PASCHAL, Broc SO Era 19:28.0
9 SWAFFORD, McCray JR Era 19:49.5
10 CALDWELL, Austin FR Collinsville 20:09.8
