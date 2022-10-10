The Muenster girls and Collinsville boys won the District 13-2A cross country championships Monday morning in Muenster.

The Lady Hornets scored a perfect 15. Five of the top six runners were from Muenster, with the lone exception coming from Chico, a school which didn’t bring enough runners to qualify for a team result. Sophomore Emma Walterscheid won the individual title, with freshman Emma Krebs taking second.

The Lindsay girls finished second with 58 points, and Era took third with 87. All three Cooke County girls’ teams qualified for regionals. Abby Brennan led Lindsay with a seventh-place finish, followed by teammate Autumn Hedrick. Rylie Dean led Era, finishing right behind in ninth. Collinsville didn’t bring enough runners for a team result. Freshman Reese Patterson led the Lady Pirates by finishing 12th.

Collinsville won the boys’ title with a score of 41. Freshmen Austin Caldwell and Brandon Cantu led the Pirates, finishing 10th and 11th. Chico took second with 55 points, and Lindsay finished third with 57 points to qualify for regionals.

Era didn’t qualify for a team result with just four runners, but the Hornets impressed, nonetheless. All four finished in the top 10 and qualified for regionals as individuals. Freshman Canyon Savell led the way by finishing fourth. Alvord was the only other school with more than one runner in the top 10 with two.

Alvord senior Austin Southern won the individual title.

The Class 2A Region 2 championships will be held Oct. 24-25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Regional qualifiers

Girls’ 2 miles

1             WALTERSCHEID, Emma  SO          Muenster             12:13.7

2             KREBS, Emma                    FR             Muenster             12:15.1

3             CARDENAS, Aereonna     SR           Chico                    12:37.3

4             BAYER, Macy                     JR           Muenster             12:42.1

5             FLEITMAN, Gabby            JR           Muenster             13:25.3

6             MILLER, Sydney                 FR             Muenster             13:31.8

7             BRENNAN, Abby               SO          Lindsay                 13:33.2

8             HEDRICK, Autumn            JR           Lindsay                 13:41.5

9             DEAN, Rylie                        JR           Era                        13:48.4

10           BROCATO, Braillen           SO          Tioga                    13:49.5

Boys’ 5 kilometers

1             SOUTHER, Austin              SR           Alvord                  17:35.3

2             COOPER, Lonnie               SR           Tioga                    17:46.8

3             WEILAND, Taylor              SO          Chico                    18:12.4

4             SAVELL, Canyon                FR            Era                        18:47.6

5             KEITH, Blake                      JR           Lindsay                 18:52.2

6             BOWLER, Rowdy              SO          Alvord                  18:52.5

7             THORSON, Cash               SO          Era                        19:14.1

8             PASCHAL, Broc                 SO          Era                        19:28.0

9             SWAFFORD, McCray        JR           Era                        19:49.5

10           CALDWELL, Austin          FR           Collinsville           20:09.8

