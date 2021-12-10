Long stretches of stifling defense mixed with a flurry of three-pointers lifted Muenster to a comfortable win Friday night.
The Lady Hornets defeated Emory Rains 51-29 in the Muenster gym in a game they never trailed.
Muenster (11-3) had a bit of a slow start offensively, but once the Lady Hornets started making shots, they left Rains behind quickly.
Rains (9-7) had a few scoring runs here and there but otherwise struggled to find offense.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said the Lady Hornets played their best in the second half.
“I thought we were very patient offensively,” Hightower said. “That’s one thing we’ve been working really hard on. I thought it paid off a lot tonight. I think we’re always a good defensive team, and I think we showed that tonight, as well.”
The three-point shot contributed plenty of offense for Muenster. Sophomore Brooke Tyler connected on four, including three in the first quarter. Junior Kaci Ford hit two, and senior Martie McCoy hit one.
McCoy said the Lady Hornets made the most of their scoring opportunities.
“My teammates and I have really, really been working hard to play well with each other and to get into our groove,” McCoy said. “I think tonight, we sort of hit a stride, got into our rhythm. That was a big part of it.”
Muenster had long stretches of dominant defense throughout the game. Rains scored 3 points in the first quarter, then had 5 in the second. Four of those game right before halftime. The Lady Cats did a little better in the second half, but much of their scoring came at the end of the game with some of Muenster’s starters on the bench.
McCoy said defense is a big point of emphasis for Muenster.
“We scout really, really well,” McCoy said. “Hightower watches a lot of film, and so whenever we have our matchups, we know what we’re doing. We know it’s business, and we know what we need to do to take care of a game. I think it would be so much harder to win basketball games like this if we weren’t attacking rebounds and getting places that we need to be on defense.”
Tyler led all scorers with 17 points, followed by McCoy with 51. No Lady Cat reached double digits. Hightower said Tyler had been struggling from the perimeter but did better in this game.
“I thought she did such a great job being patient in her offense,” Hightower said. “It came back to her, and she knocked it down. Martie’s just a good leader on both ends of the floor. They were keyed on her, just like every team is… Because they’re keyed on her, that opens up other people.”
District play is up next for the Lady Hornets. Muenster lost most of its starters from last season but still has high expectations. Hightower said the Lady Hornets seemed to have some rust after the Thanksgiving break but are otherwise playing well heading into district.
“I thought this week especially, we were back on track,” Hightower said. “We played a good 5A Lovejoy team and played very well. Tonight again, played a bigger school. 3A, but has recent success. Made it to the regional tournament last year. This is two good games this week going into our district Tuesday.”
