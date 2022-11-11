BOYD – After a challenging regular season, Muenster seems to be playing its best football at the right time.
The Hornets defeated Archer City 38-14 in the bi-district round Thursday night at Boyd.
Muenster (6-5) ran the ball at will and played exceptional defense, quickly putting the game beyond doubt.
Archer City (7-4) didn’t score until the fourth quarter when Muenster put some back-ups in the game on defense.
Muenster senior Colton Deckard said the Hornets played high-energy football.
“We scored first, and I think that pretty much just got us up, got our energy going, and we just had it from there,” Deckard said. “I think that really got us fired up and kind of ready to go.”
Archer City had few answers for Muenster’s rushing attack. The Hornets scored on their first three drives and led 17-0 at halftime. Muenster led 24-0 after the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 12-play touchdown drive to make it 31-0. Every play was a run, and the Hornets ran over seven minutes off the clock.
Muenster senior Devon Bindel rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Deckard rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said the Hornets are better when they can run the ball this well.
“It all starts up front, and I thought our O-line did a good job,” Carney said. “I thought they did a good job last week, and at times against Collinsville, they did a good job. We’re finally playing games where we’re not killing ourselves and putting ourselves in third and long, second and long situations where we gotta throw.”
Muenster’s defense suffocated Archer City for three and a half quarters. The Wildcats picked up two first downs on their opening drive, reaching the Muenster 35-yard line. They got no closer, and Deckard eventually made a critical tackle for loss on fourth down. Archer City picked up two first downs the rest of the half.
Archer City had a similar start to the second half. The Wildcats picked up two first downs before fumbling. Deckard fell on the ball for Muenster, setting up what would be a four-play scoring drive.
With 2:18 remaining and Muenster leading 31-8, Archer City got the ball at its own 20. The Wildcats needed a miracle. Instead, they got their second turnover. With good coverage down the field, the Muenster pass rush got to the quarterback just in time to jar the ball loose. Garrett Hess grabbed the loose ball out of the air and ran unopposed into the end zone for a defensive score.
Carney said Muenster has defended the run well the past few weeks.
“For our level of football, usually, that’s what you gotta do, is play the run well,” Carney said. “We’re doing that, we just gotta hold up in the back end next week, and we’ve been doing a good job of that, too. I thought defensively, we’ve been playing well the last few weeks, and we continued to do so tonight.”
Muenster will face the winner of Friday’s game between Eldorado and No. 6 Albany.
