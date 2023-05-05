HENRIETTA – Muenster’s middle infielders may have a future in theatre after their convincing acting performances helped the Hornets end their opening playoff game with a hidden ball trick.
The Muenster baseball team defeated Olney 11-1 in five innings in a single-game bi-district playoff matchup Thursday afternoon in Henrietta.
Muenster (24-9-1) entered the fifth needing three outs to trigger the run rule and move on to the next round. The Hornets got the first two outs easily, but the Cubs drew a pair of two-out walks as they sought to extend their season for at least another inning.
Olney (8-7) had the top of the lineup at the plate, looking to drive home the runner from second. Instead, Muenster pulled out a hidden ball trick the Hornets use occasionally, fooling the runner into trying to advance to third. An easy throw beat him to the bag to end the game.
Muenster left fielder Nolan Peel said it was a fun way to end the game.
“I mean, it’s a tough way to end your season,” Peel said. “But it was definitely fun on our part.”
Gredan Wolf and Seth Stoffels shared pitching duties for Muenster. They combined to hold Olney to one run on one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Since Olney won the coin toss and chose to play a single game rather than a series, Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said he came into the game planning to give both pitchers a couple innings.
“We threw strikes today, which was a good thing,” Wheeler said. “We haven’t been doing that in the past couple weeks… We threw a lot of curveballs. We need to work on our curveball command and stuff, throwing curveballs for strikes. I thought we done a decent job of that.”
Peel finished 1-for-2 with four RBIs and a run. Hunter Peel hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs, while Brody Tyler finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Muenster tallied four hits and six walks. Peel said the Hornets were selective at the plate and smart on the bases.
“We watched the ball well,” Peel said. “We still didn’t hit great, but I feel like better pitching, we can always hit better off that. A lot of times, we play down to the level, but I feel like going into Collinsville, they’re going to have good arms. We can hit it well.”
Olney took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Hornets dominated the rest of the game. Muenster’s first three hitters scored in the bottom of the first, with all nine appearing at the plate. Muenster scored four runs in each of the next two innings.
Tyler hit a two-RBI triple in the second inning, Muenster’s first hit of the game. In the third, Peel smashed a three-run homer over the left field wall one pitch after a hard-hit foul ball.
“It feels good to hit one in the playoffs,” Peel said. “Definitely have to wait on it a little longer (after hitting the foul ball). I had to adjust a lot but made it work.”
