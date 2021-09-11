The Muenster Hornets overcame a slow start Friday night to remain undefeated.
The Muenster football team took down Blue Ridge 50-7 on the road Friday night behind an impressive rushing performance and suffocating defense.
Muenster (3-0) rushed for 408 yards and four touchdowns while holding the Tigers to 136 total yards.
Blue Ridge (1-2) led 7-6 in the first quarter, but it didn’t last long as the Hornets retook the lead before the quarter ended.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said he didn’t love how the Hornets started the game, but he thought they did much better as the game progressed.
“I thought we were a little bit flat early,” Carney said. “We had two drives inside the 10 that we didn’t finish with touchdowns. We had to settle for a field goal, then we missed a field goal. I felt like we missed a couple opportunities in the first half. We came out in the second half and played much better. Our enthusiasm was much better. Our intensity was much better there in the second half.”
Junior Colton Deckard got the Hornets on the board first with a 50-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point conversion allowed Blue Ridge to take the lead on a 20-yard touchdown run from Hayden Dean.
Just over a minute and a half later, junior Cabett Blake retook the lead for Muenster with a 7-yard run. The Hornets dominated from there. They led 23-7 at halftime before outscoring Blue Ridge 27-0 in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth.
Three games into the season, Muenster has yet to allow an opponent to score in the second half. Carney attributed that to adjustments by defensive coordinator Wes Johnson.
“We expected some different things from (Blue Ridge) as far as formations and plays,” Carney said. “They didn’t do that in the first quarter. They were more doubles and trips and more open than we expected. They kind of caught us off guard a little bit, and they scored that early touchdown. I thought Coach Johnson did an excellent job making quick adjustments on the field in the second quarter, and it carried over into the second half. I feel like he does a good job of that each and every week.”
Deckard led the Hornets with 288 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, all in the first three quarters. Blake and senior Devon Dickerson also scored on the ground.
Junior quarterback Devon Bindel completed nine of 14 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by senior Grant Hess. He finished with four catches for 130 yards.
This time last season, Muenster was 1-2 with losses to Lindsay and Blue Ridge. Now, the Hornets are 3-0 with dominant wins over both. Carney said the Hornets are playing much better than this time a year ago.
“I thought last year’s team, it just took them four or five or six games to get going,” Carney said. “I feel like we’re a little bit in front of that this year. I feel like we’re playing really good football right now, but again, it’s three games in. Like I told the boys, if you plan on winning a district championship, each and every week, we need to figure out ways to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.