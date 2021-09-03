Just when it looked like the visitors were back in it, junior Colton Deckard took off for the end zone.
Deckard’s two touchdowns Friday night led the Muenster football team to a dominant 40-7 Kraut Bowl win against rival Lindsay at Hornet Stadium.
Muenster (2-0) controlled the game from the opening kickoff.
Lindsay (1-1) struggled offensively with usual starting quarterback Kolt Shuckers unavailable.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said the Hornets won the way they always try to win.
“(I) thought we were able to run the football really well (and) control the line of scrimmage, but we hit some really good passes,” Carney said. “We let Devon (Bindel) throw a few deep balls to Grant (Hess), and our receivers stepped up and made some really good catches. Then, of course, we always lean on our defense. I thought all night long, besides one drive giving up a couple of deep balls, I thought overall, we played really well.”
After a slow start, Lindsay got back into the game when junior Dawson Foster scored on a quarterback sneak to make it 13-7 Hornets in the second quarter, but any momentum was short lived. On the next play from scrimmage, Deckard broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run. He would score again later in the quarter to give the Hornets a 26-7 halftime lead.
Deckard said he only had one thought on his mind on his big touchdown run.
“Basically every play, I’m just thinking to score,” Deckard said. “Get to an open hole and go score.”
Deckard and senior Eli Saucer each scored two rushing touchdowns for Muenster. Senior receiver Grant Hess scored the Hornets’ first touchdown on a 40-yard punt return in the first quarter. Junior quarterback Devon Bindel threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior Bradly Lutkenhaus in the fourth.
The one negative for Muenster was trio of fumbles, all lost on the Lindsay side of the field. Carney said without those turnovers, the Hornets probably would have scored even more.
“I think it helped we were able to find the one-on-one matches with Grant Hess, who in my opinion, is one of the better receivers at the 2A level,” Carney said. “We were able to get him some one-on-one matchups, throw those deep balls like we wanted to, which got us into field position just to run it in and score… And a lot of times, our defense, three and out, we got the ball back, which always helps.”
Lindsay failed to get a first down on four of its six first half possessions. The other two resulted in the Knights’ lone touchdown and an interception in Hornet territory.
With Shuckers out, Lindsay turned to Foster at quarterback. Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said he found out he would be without his starter Monday, and he thought Foster did well given the amount of preparation he had.
“He stepped in, and Dawson’s a team guy,” Smiley said. “He’ll do anything that you ask him to do. He’s the ultimate team guy, and I thought he did an outstanding job considering the circumstances and the amount of reps that he’s gotten. He did an outstanding job. He did the best he could have done under these circumstances. Played very hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.