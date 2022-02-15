HOWE – Muenster showed out on both ends of the floor Monday night en route to a dominant playoff win.
The Muenster girls’ basketball team defeated Wolfe City 63-21 at Howe High School in the bi-district round.
No. 6 Muenster (30-3) broke double digits every quarter while holding Wolfe City to single digits each time.
Wolfe City (21-15) had a 6-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth but had no answers for Muenster otherwise.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said the Lady Hornets started strong defensively.
“That’s how we set the tone,” Hightower said. “Thought it took us a little bit to get going, both the first and second quarters, offensively. Even the third quarter. After a couple minutes, we’d kind of settle in… We seemed to, in those first three quarters, had a couple of runs that kind of extended (the lead).”
Muenster made a statement with its first quarter of playoff basketball in 2022 by shutting out the Lady Wolves. The Lady Hornets led 16-0 after the first and didn’t allow a field goal until 3:10 before halftime. Wolfe City scored 9 points in the second quarter and 6 in each of the final two.
Muenster junior Brooklyn Duncan said Hightower’s defensive game plan had a lot to do with the Lady Hornets’ performance.
“He knows exactly what they’re doing,” Duncan said. “We planned on it. We worked on it in practice. They have a really big girl down there, so we knew we’d have to get more help on her.”
Muenster sophomore Brooke Tyler led all scorers with 21 points, and senior Martie McCoy followed with 16. It’s not often McCoy isn’t the leading scorer, but Hightower said when teams focus on stopping her, players like Tyler can take advantage.
“(Tyler has) done that throughout the year,” Hightower said. “She’s been around 15, 16 points a night all year long. Tonight, she was able to get loose for maybe five, six 3s, and those were big. Martie’s game is more getting to the rim, and they stuck (a) big 6-footer, 6-1, 6-2 girl right down there at the rim, and that opens up (others).”
McCoy didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and Muenster’s other starters didn’t play long. The Lady Hornets closed the game with two backups and three junior varsity players on the court. Muenster junior Meadow Walterscheid scored 9 points, all coming late in the third and early in the fourth.
Hightower said it is always fun to be able empty the bench, especially in a playoff game.
“They’re glorified practice dummies a lot of times,” Hightower. “We ask a lot of them. We ask them to play really, really tough and try to simulate what we see, and it’s hard for them. These are young kids that are still learning the game, and we’re asking a lot of them to make us better. So, for them to get rewarded and be able to contribute, not just play, but actually play well in a playoff game, it gives them something to look forward to for the future.”
Muenster will face Cumby in the area round.
