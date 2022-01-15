For the second time in the past three weeks, Muenster and Era put on a show.
Muenster once again won a thrilling girls’ basketball game against Era, this time 45-38 in a district game Friday night at Muenster.
No. 7 Muenster (22-3 overall, 6-0 District 13-2A) never trailed as it beat Era a second time. The two sets of Lady Hornets had previously clashed in the Holiday Classic championship game Dec. 30 at Callisburg.
Era (16-9, 4-2) gave Muenster another stiff test, but a fourth-quarter 7-0 run was the difference.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said his Lady Hornets won with great defense.
“That’s how we would always expand to lead to 7 or 8,” Hightower said. “Era would work their tails off to cut that to 3 or 4. Think they even cut it to 2 at one point, but we would always make a defensive stop, and it would turn into points on that end. That was the one thing I really thought we did a good job of, making a big play defensively and transitioning and getting some points that way.”
In the fourth quarter, Era sophomore Kate Krebs made it 38-36 on a nice drive to the rim. The Lady Hornets in gray had kept it close all night and were in position to tie or take the lead, but Muenster senior Martie McCoy had other ideas.
McCoy scored the game’s next three shots, padding the lead. Muenster sophomore Brooke Tyler added a free throw with 1:31 remaining. Muenster didn’t score again, but the Lady Hornets didn’t need it.
Era junior Ella Haseloff got the visitors a bucket with 1:16 to play, but Muenster didn’t allow Era to get any closer. The hosts expertly passed the ball around, avoiding Era’s attempts to foul and running out the remaining time.
Era coach Don Neu said Muenster’ experience made the difference.
“We were shorthanded tonight,” Neu said. “But man, my kids, they played so hard. I think at the end, we were getting a little tired. We were down two starters, and I think we were getting a little tired. They have a couple of girls on their team that’s been through big games, a lot of experience. That little run they had in the fourth quarter was probably the difference in the ball game.”
The teams’ stars didn’t disappoint. Era senior Kiara Franklin scored a game-high 26 points, while McCoy led Muenster with 21. No other player for either team reached double digits, though Muenster junior Maddie Fisher contributed 8, and junior Brooklyn Duncan followed with 6. Only Franklin scored more than 4 points for Era.
Hightower said some of his players who didn’t score much had big impacts in other ways.
“Where I thought (Tyler) was great was defensively,” Hightower said. “Made a lot of things happen that directly led to points, whether she was scoring or not... Kaci Ford, another one defensively who did a great job… I felt like we were getting good lucks. They just weren’t going down.”
Muenster remains firmly in control of first place in the district and has now beaten every other team. Era sits in third but has a two-game lead on fourth. The two will clash one more time in Era on Feb. 8. Both must also play second-place Alvord again, and Muenster must do so on the road. A huge second round of district play awaits both teams.
