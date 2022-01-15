Muenster claimed a dominant victory in a battle of Hornets on Friday.
The Muenster boys’ basketball team defeated Era 52-27 in district action in Muenster.
Muenster (17-3 overall, 4-0 District 13-2A) took control quickly. An 18-0 run helped Muenster lead 23-2 after the first quarter.
Era (6-15, 1-3) scored most of its points in the fourth quarter and finished the game on a 7-0 run.
Muenster coach Lynn Cook said he was proud of how his team started the game.
“Was a little worried that there may be a little bit of a letdown after Tuesday night’s (win against Lindsay),” Cook said. “Anytime you beat your rival, it’s a big game. So, I was afraid that we’d be flat tonight. Starters did a great job of setting the tone in the first quarter and following through.”
Muenster opened a 5-0 lead before Era got on the board. The hosts scored the next 21 points before Era earned a trip to the free throw line in the second quarter to break the run. Muenster didn’t come close to a 23-point quarter again but had built such a dominant lead, scoring wasn’t as necessary.
Muenster was able to rotate its entire bench into the game at some point. Cook said every bit of experience is huge for the younger players.
“Especially in district,” Cook said. “It’s going to pay dividends down the road. It’ll help them gain confidence. It’ll help the other guys gain confidence in them, and it just helps us out overall.”
Muenster senior Grant Hess led the game with 19 points, followed by senior Andrew Flaming with 9 and sophomore Brody Tyler with 8. Era senior Kyle Greer led the visitors with 10 points, followed by junior Jarren Twiner’s 7 and sophomore Cooper Weatherly’s 6.
Cook said Hess had been in a slump a few games ago but seems to have worked his way out of it.
“It’s just by him getting in the gym and getting up shots and regaining that confidence,” Cook said. “He’s that type of player. Just a little slump for a little while, and hopefully, he’ll ride this to the end.”
Muenster shot at will from beyond the arc and connected on nine 3-pointers, including three-consecutive shots in the third quarter. Hess and Flaming hit three apiece. Tyler had two, and senior Eli Saucer had one.
Muenster maintains its spot in first place as the last undefeated team in the district. The Hornets’ win against Lindsay is the difference with the Knights sitting at 4-1. Era is tied with Alvord for fifth but is still within reach of a playoff spot.
Cook said he feels good about how Muenster is playing.
“We always count on our defense,” Cook said. “Our defense has continued to improve as we go through, and the offense is coming around. We struggled offensively, and there are still spells in games where the train kind of comes off the track a little bit, but we’re moving in the right direction… I’m really optimistic about what we’re going to be able to do.”
