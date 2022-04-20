FERRIS – Cooke County schools dominated the Class 2A Region 2 golf tournament this week as Muenster and Lindsay won regional championships.
The tournament was held Monday and Tuesday at the Old Brickyard Golf Club in Ferris. After winning district titles last month, the Muenster girls and Lindsay boys won regional titles and will compete in the state tournament. Lindsay will also send one girl to state.
The Lady Hornets took first by five strokes with a 788 two-round score. Halle Hess had the second-best individual score at 161, and Maggie Yarbrough finished third with a 167. Meadow Walterscheid shot a 221, Taylor Reed shot a 239, and Haley Flusche finished with a 249.
The Lindsay girls also competed at regionals. The Lady Knights finished sixth as a team with an 858. Ella Dieter qualified for state individually, shooting 189 and finishing as the third medalist. Kortnie Reiter just missed the cut at 192.
The Knights won the boys’ regional title by shooting a 625. Carson Corbett won the individual championship with a 149. Landry Rogers took third at 153. Coltan Hanks shot a 161, Dawson Foster shot 165, Yash Patel finished with a 168 and Jase Keith shot a 170.
The Class 2A state golf tournaments will be held at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. The boys’ tournament will be May 9-10, while the girls will compete May 16-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.