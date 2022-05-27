WEATHERFORD – A few big innings spelled the end of the season for Muenster.
The Muenster baseball team fell to Bosqueville in the regional semifinals Wednesday and Thursday at Weatherford High School. The Bulldogs took game one 11-1 in six innings, then advanced with a 13-1 win in five.
No. 9 Muenster (26-13) had not been run-ruled this season until facing the Bulldogs.
No. 2 Bosqueville (29-3) advances to the regional final for the second-straight year. The Bulldogs are the reigning Region 2 champions and finished as state semifinalists last season.
Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said though the final series didn’t go the Hornets’ way, he still considers the 2022 campaign a success.
“I feel like, our season, we should have gotten to this round,” Wheeler said. “We did, so I think it’s a successful season. I think we had a good year. We probably should have been something like 29-10. Feel like three games we lost this year, we shouldn’t have. But all in all, I thought it was a good season.”
After Muenster scored 32 runs in two games against Archer City, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff held the Hornets to 1 earned run on three hits in the series. John Youens and Hunter Henexson combined for 23 strikeouts and three walks.
Wheeler said the Bosqueville pitchers can be unpredictable.
“They’ll throw a curveball 2-0,” Wheeler said. “They’ll throw a fastball. You never know what pitch is coming. A lot of teams that we play, you dictate the pitch. If it’s 2-0, it’s probably going to be a fastball, because they have a hard time getting their curveball over. (Bosqueville) can pitch you backwards. They can come at you with a fastball. They do a lot of different things.”
Bosqueville took a dominant lead early in game two with a 9-run top of the first inning Thursday evening. The Bulldogs tallied five hits in the inning, but just 2 of the runs were earned thanks to four Muenster errors.
Lucas Sebade brought home Muenster’s lone run with an RBI groundout in the third. Brody Tyler scored after previously doubling.
The Bulldogs scored 4 in the fourth, then retired the final six Muenster hitters.
Muenster entered Thursday needing a win after Bosqueville won Wednesday. The Hornets led 1-0 after Cody Hill scored on a wild pitch, but the Bulldogs plated 6 in the fifth and 5 in the sixth.
Muenster pitching posted seven scoreless innings between the two games, but the Bulldogs scored big when they did break through. Wheeler said Bosqueville has good hitters throughout the order, but the Hornets also made too many mistakes.
“When you don’t make plays, and then you’re facing a really good team, runs come in bunches,” Wheeler said. “Them guys can hit. They kinda remind me, they’re probably not as good a hitters as our ’17 and ’18 teams here, but they can hit, man. They’re hard to pitch to. Tough lineup.”
Muenster had two seniors on the roster. While the Hornets say goodbye to Nathan Hartman and Cody Hill, they bring back seven juniors and three sophomores with a lot of playoff experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.