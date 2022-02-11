A pair of late shots Friday night helped Muenster close out a tough road victory.
The Muenster basketball team took down Collinsville 49-39 in a battle of playoff teams.
No. 24 Muenster (24-3 overall, 11-0 District 13-2A) finishes the regular season without a true road loss. As all three of the Hornets’ losses came on neutral sites during tournaments, Muenster will have a chance to also finish undefeated at home Tuesday night.
Collinsville (10-18, 5-6) never led or tied the game, but the Pirates kept it close throughout the night against a district champion. The Pirates will open the playoffs against a district champion like Muenster, so this game provided good experience.
Muenster coach Lynn Cook said defense led the Hornets to victory, as usual.
“I feel like we do a really good job of making it hard for the other team to get good looks,” Cook said. “Give Collinsville credit, they hit some shots, especially in the second half. We didn’t change anything, they just knocked down some shots.”
Muenster senior Grant Hess scored a game-high 16 points, followed by senior Andrew Flaming with 14. Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott led the Pirates with 13, and sophomore Rylan Newman scored 11.
The two teams traded buckets throughout the fourth quarter, but Muenster was able to keep the lead around 6 points. After Collinsville called a timeout with 1:26 to play, the Hornets closed out the game not allowing the Pirates to score again. Flaming hit two floaters to put away any doubt.
Cook said the Hornets regrouped during the timeout and finished strong.
“We got loose with the ball on the offensive end a couple of possessions in a row, which is never a good thing,” Cook said. “I was really pleased with how late, after the timeout, once we kind of took a beat and got our composure, we didn’t turn it over again. Andrew hit some floaters in the lane. They’re really pressing now. He got downhill, and he got in the lane and finished. Taking those shots is great, but tonight, he finished them, and that was huge, too.”
Muenster opened the game with an 8-0 run. Once Collinsville’s shots started falling, the Pirates were able to get back into the game. Collinsville had a 7-0 run in the second quarter, but the Hornets finished the half with two 3-pointers.
Scoring slowed in the third quarter, with Collinsville outscoring Muenster 7-5. The offense returned in the fourth, with Muenster outscoring the Pirates 16-14.
Collinsville coach Eric Johns said he was proud of how his team played against a ranked opponent.
“We stayed in the game the whole night,” Johns said. “That was our goal: give ourselves a chance to win, and they’re quality. They’re one of the best teams in the state, and we want to just give ourselves a chance. I thought we (defended them) pretty well. They got away, got a couple of 3s off we didn’t want them to get. Other than that, I thought defensively, we played really well. Held ‘em under 50. We just average 43 a game. We almost got there. They’re one of the best defensive teams around, also. So, I was really proud of our effort.”
